Key West, FL

FWC get busy with fishing violations

By By TIMOTHY O’HARA Keys Citizen
 5 days ago

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers cited about a half dozen fishermen and divers for suspected fishing regulations violations in the past week.

FWC Officer Jeremy Foell and NOAA law enforcement officers, on Friday, June 24, citied the operator of the charter fishing vessel Delph Fishing II, out of Key West. The officers spotted and boarded the vessel at approximately 1:30 p.m., and resource inspection revealed eight red snapper included in the catch, according to FWC spokesman Jason Rafter.

The vessel GPS confirmed the Delph Fishing II had been fishing in Atlantic federal waters, an area closed to recreational and commercial red snapper. FWC issued the operator, Daniel Delph, a federal citation for the fisheries violation, according to Rafter. Red snapper is one of the most highly regulated species when it comes to bag limits and open seasons.

On Thursday, June 23, FWC officers Danielle Munkelt, and Daniel Jones cited a Key West charter boat captain for various spiny lobster violations off West Harbor Key, according to Rafter. The officers observed a vessel with a dive flag up and a male snorkeler, later identified as Melvin Strashosky, in the water coming and going from the vessel, “emptying his pockets” into a bucket on the vessel, Rafter said.

Officers then observed the subject get back into his vessel and start cleaning whatever it was he had put into the bucket. When Strashosky took down his dive flag, officers approached the vessel, Rafter said.

Officers then observed Strahosky dump contents overboard as they got close; the contents were recovered and identified as spiny lobster tail meat, Rafter said. Officers identified the subject and asked him if he knew it was not lobster season; he said yes, Rafter said.

Strahosky, of Key West, said he had grabbed the lobster bare-handed and used a spearfishing shaft to get them out of the holes, Rafter said. While underwater, he wrung the tail section of the lobster from the body and cleaned them back at the boat using shears and a knife, Rafter said.

Strahosky was cited with possession of spiny lobster during the closed season, possession of spiny lobster tails separated from the body while on the water, not being in possession of a lobster gauge and interference or obstruction of an FWC officer, according to Rafter.

FWC officers were busy patrolling Upper Keys Sanctuary Preservation Areas (SPAs) on June 24 and issued numerous federal and state citations and made one arrest.

At French Reef SPA off Key Largo, a Texas man was cited federally for fishing inside the SPA and being in possession of undersized dolphin, Rafter said. FWC observed and stopped three men in a vessel fishing inside the Davis Reef SPA off Tavernier, which resulted in state charges for undersized yellowtail snapper and the arrest of Roger Rodriguez of Maitland, Florida, on four misdemeanor fishing violations, Rafter said.

On Saturday, June 25, FWC officers observed four men from Miami in a vessel anchored in Carysfort SPA off upper Key Largo. The vessel was anchored in coral; three of the Miami men were fishing in the SPA, one Miami man was actively spearfishing in the SPA. All subjects were cited with federal citations, according to Rafter.

