ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox beat Jays 6-5 in 10 to avoid three-game sweep

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2kox_0gQPYCiU00

By IAN HARRISON Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) - J.D. Martinez drove in the tiebreaking run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Wednesday, avoiding a three-game sweep.

Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer and had four RBIs, and Franchy Cordero had four hits as Boston won for the third time in 10 meetings with Toronto this season.

With automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. at second base to start the 10th, Blue Jays right-hander David Phleps (0-2) walked Rob Refsnyder and Rafael Devers to load the bases for Martinez, who was hitless in his previous 13 at bats.

Bradley scored when Phelps hit Martinez in the back with a 1-2 pitch. Tim Mayza came on and got Xander Bogaerts to ground into a double play but Verdugo followed with a two-run double to make it 6-3.

Matt Strahm (3-2) struck out Bo Bichette and Guerrero in the ninth, but gave up an RBI single to Santiago Espinal and an RBI double to Cavan Biggio in the 10th. Strahm ended it by getting George Springer to fly out.

Both benches and both bullpens cleared after Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta hit Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk on the left elbow in the third. After Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo left the dugout, Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hopped the dugout fence and started yelling at Pivetta, who yelled back. Devers stepped in front of Guerrero as other players rushed to join the melee, but no punches were thrown.

Springer hit his 15th home run for the Blue Jays, a solo shot in the fifth.

Toronto opened the scoring on Espinal's two-out RBI single in the second, but Boston answered in the third on Refsnyder's sacrifice fly, a drive to deep center that Springer ran down.

Springer put the Blue Jays in front with his leadoff blast in the fifth but the Red Sox reclaimed the lead in the sixth. Bogaerts reached on a two-out infield single and Verdugo followed with a drive to right, his sixth.

The Blue Jays tied it against Ryan Brasier in the eighth, rallying against Boston's bullpen for the second straight night. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a one-out double and was replaced by pinch-runner Bradley Zimmer, who scored when Raimel Tapia followed with a double to center. The blown save was Boston's 16th in 33 chances.

Pivetta allowed two runs and five hits in six-plus innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah allowed three runs, two earned, and six hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out six.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock (right hip) threw a bullpen session before the game, his second in three days. Manager Alex Cora said Whitlock could return in a relief role when he is activated.

SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER?

One day after his team blew a ninth-inning lead and lost 6-5, Cora said he was willing to bet his roster would be more complete when Boston comes back north of the border for a three-game series beginning Sept. 30. Boston closer Tanner Houck, who has six saves, has missed two trips to Toronto this season because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccination status of injured LHP Chris Sale is unclear.

ROSTER MOVES

Toronto completed the signing of RHP Sergio Romo to a one-year deal. RHP Shaun Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to make room on the major league roster, while LHP Tayler Saucedo (right hip) was transferred to the 60-day IL to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Romo was cut by Seattle June 20.

LIMITED MARKET

Romo offered a wry assessment of his appeal to other big league teams after being cut by the Mariners.
"I'm 39 and throw 85," Romo said.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Rich Hill (4-4, 4.09) starts Friday as the Red Sox visit Chicago for a three-game series against the Cubs. The Cubs have not named a starter for Friday.

Blue Jays: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-4, 5.08) starts Thursday as the Blue Jays open a unique five-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, including a doubleheader Saturday. The Rays have not named a starter for Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees send stud relief pitcher to injured list

The New York Yankees can’t afford to be losing bullpen pieces prior to the All-Star break. Already dealing with the loss of Jonathan Loaisiga for several weeks and Aroldis Chapman struggling significantly on Saturday in his first action pack from an Achilles tendinitis issue, the latest news is tough to swallow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin pulls off mind-blowing feat no one has seen in nearly 110 years

The Los Angeles Dodgers are winning in bunches again, as they are now on a three-game win streak following their 5-1 victory at home over the San Diego Padres Friday night at home. Many probably thought that a Dodgers win in that game was already a dead giveaway after reading that Tony Gonsolin would start […] The post Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin pulls off mind-blowing feat no one has seen in nearly 110 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Homer
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nick Pivetta
Person
Matt Strahm
The Spun

Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit With Line Drive

Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays had a pitcher's worst nightmare this Saturday afternoon. Gausman was struck in the lower leg/ankle area by a line drive off Wando Franco's bat - clocking in at 100 MPH - in Game 1 of a double-header between the Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.
MLB
CBS Boston

Top Sox prospect Brayan Bello could make MLB debut Wednesday

BOSTON -- The major league debut of top Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello may be upon us.With the need for a spot start looming on Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora named Bello as a possibility when speaking to the media ahead of Monday's matinee game at Fenway Park.23-year-old Bello has pitched in 15 games this season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. At Double-A, he's gone 4-2 with a 1.60 ERA and 0.832 WHIP in 33.2 innings over six starts, while striking out 42 batters and walking just 12. At Triple-A, Bello is 6-2 with a 2.81 ERA and 1.169 WHIP in 51.1 innings over nine appearances (eight starts) with 72 strikeouts and 21 walks.The 6-foot-1 right-hander has improved significantly since last season, when he went 7-3 with a 3.87 ERA in high-A and Double-A combined.The Red Sox are home for a three-game set against the Rays to start the week, before hosting the Yankees for a four-game series.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Cubs top Red Sox 3-1 behind pair of Boston errors

By SARAH TROTTO Associated PressCHICAGO  — Mark Leiter Jr. threw 5 1/3 solid innings of emergency relief, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom each had two hits and the Chicago Cubs capitalized on a pair of Boston errors and beat the Red Sox 3-1 Saturday night.Four pitchers combined to limit the Red Sox to five hits as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.David Robertson got four outs for his 11th save in 14 opportunities. He gave up a double before striking out Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez and worked around a walk, coaxing a fly out to end...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#The Boston Red Sox#The Toronto Blue Jays#Rbi
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 139 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .193 batting average with a .616...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Controversial Wrigley Field Opinion

Boston Red Sox rookie pitcher Josh Winckowski left Wrigley Field on Saturday unimpressed with the venerable ballpark. Winckowski, who pitched six innings and gave up two runs in Boston's 3-1 loss to the Cubs, said the "Friendly Confines" felt "underwhelming" to him. “A little underwhelming,” Winckowski said, via MassLive's Chris...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB Coach Away From Team Following His Daughter's Death

The Toronto Blue Jays will be without one of their most important coaches in the days to come following a personal tragedy. On Sunday, the Blue Jays announced that first-base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team following the death of his eldest daughter, Julia. The team said that Budzinski will be away from the team to grieve with his wife and children.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Boston

Revs stretch unbeaten run to 10 in back-and-forth 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati

FOXBOROUGH (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (6-5-7; 25 pts.) played to a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati (7-7-4, 25 pts.) on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium behind goals from Dylan Borrero and Gustavo Bou. With the result, New England extended its unbeaten streak to 10 games in MLS play, the longest streak in MLS this season and tied for the third longest undefeated stretch in club history.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees fans suggest one top trade deadline priority

A few days ago, we coordinated with SB Nation Reacts to put out a poll on what fans think should be the Yankees’ focus at the trade deadline. Josh offered his own thoughts for guidance in a separate article, but the decision — or, at least, the answer in our little corner of the internet — was, of course, up to you!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy