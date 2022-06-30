ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

'He lost everything': Victim's family says priceless Osage National regalia stolen in Park Hill car theft

By Marissa Armas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3NVd_0gQPY7O600

Victim's family says priceless Osage National regalia stolen in Park Hill car theft 02:16

(CBS4) - A family in the Park Hill neighborhood is hoping to be reunited with family heirlooms that were stolen from their vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Several pieces of Osage Nation regalia are gone after someone stole Jan Jacobs' car containing the items on Pontiac street. Jan had just returned from a ceremony in Oklahoma. They're items that hold generations of significance for the Jacobs family.

CBS

"They're many things in there that have special meaning to begin with. He lost everything, from the eagle feather, all the way down to his moccasins, everything," Jan told CBS4. "It makes me upset that somebody feels like it's OK to go to someone's house break into their car and just take it."

The Jacobs are the owners of the Denver Native American restaurant Tocabe. Many of the heirlooms were passed down for nearly 100 years, but now Jan's son Ben won't be able to continue that tradition for his sons.

"Our clothing that we have, and what we wear, are really who we are," said Ben. "All these items I'm wearing in that photo, knowing my children won't ever have that, my grandchildren won't ever have that… that's the thing that's hard to deal with."

And the Jacobs family isn't the only one becoming victims of auto theft. Denver police data shows that over the last three years, there's been a 95 percent increase in auto thefts in the city. In 2021, there were 12,515, and this year so far-- over 7,500. For the Jacobs family, they don't care much to get the car back, they just want the pieces of their culture and heritage returned.

"Find that little piece of kindness in your heart, and give those things back to us, because to us they're everything," Jan said.

The Jacobs family is offering a $5,000 reward for the return of the regalia. The car stolen is a Blue Honda CRV with Colorado license plate 988-WET. Police are continuing to investigate the crime. Anyone with information is urged to contact police or reach out to the Tocabe restaurant.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
State
Oklahoma State
CBS Denver

Recovered: Osage Nation regalia stolen in Park Hill car theft

A family in the Park Hill neighborhood was reunited with family heirlooms that were stolen from their vehicle early Tuesday morning. Several pieces of Osage Nation regalia were taken when someone stole Jan Jacobs' car containing the items on Pontiac Street. Jan had just returned from a ceremony in Oklahoma. The items hold generations of significance for the Jacobs family."They're many things in there that have special meaning to begin with. He lost everything, from the eagle feather, all the way down to his moccasins, everything," Jan told CBS4 after the theft. "It makes me upset that somebody feels like...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Search continues for gas station stabbing, robbery suspect

Adams County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect wanted for a stabbing and robbery that happened on Monday. Deputies rushed to the gas station located at 2385 W. 84th Avenue just before 9 a.m.When deputies arrived, they learned that an adult male was pumping gas when the suspect approached, displayed a knife, took the man's money and then stabbed him in the back. The suspect ran northwest toward a trailer park and homes. The suspect is described as a  Hispanic male with dark complexion. Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office.The victim was rushed to the hospital with stab wounds to his back and was last reported in stable condition. 
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Thefts#Park Hill#Regalia#Property Crime#Osage National#Pontiac#Tocabe
FOX31 Denver

Pedestrian killed in crash on Quebec Street

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened Sunday evening. Police said the crash was reported near East 36th Avenue and North Quebec Street around 10:58 p.m. The victim in the crash, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora police investigate fatal shooting

A shooting Sunday in Aurora left one man dead, according to the Aurora Police Department. The shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. in a parking lot at 15064 E. Mississippi Ave., police said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release...
AURORA, CO
CBS News

Man wearing construction vest wanted for bank robbery

Denver Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank on June 24, 2022. It happened at about 3:40 p.m. at the Chase Bank at 383 South Broadway Street in Denver. Police say the suspect displayed a demand note, and then fled the scene on foot. He was wearing...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Denver police seize 10,000+ pounds of illegal fireworks

Police in Denver seized an estimated 10,000+ pounds of fireworks over the weekend. The fireworks were being sold out of a residence in northwest Denver on Friday night. Police said the investigation is underway and didn't release any arrest information.All fireworks are illegal in the City and County of Denver. That includes possession of fireworks in addition to igniting the fireworks. RELATED: Fireworks are illegal in Denver, here's how to report them
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Deputies shoot, kill man holding knife to woman's neck

Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shot a man Saturday night when the man ignored their commands and began cutting a woman's neck with a knife, according to an ACSO spokesman. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries to her neck, per Sgt. Adam Sherman. Sherman said the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave. No deputies were injured in the incident.Sherman said Adams County dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call at 8:25 p.m. about a domestic disturbance in progress. While deputies were responding, dispatchers learned a weapon may...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Police seek van in deadly shooting

A passenger in one car was shot and killed by someone in another vehicle on the road last week in west Denver and police need help to find the vehicle involved in the shooting. Courtney Fromm reports.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver driver dies in head-on collision

Colorado State Patrol said that a 27-year-old Denver man died on highway 93 between I-70 and Alameda Ave. It happened Saturday, July 3, 2022 at about 5:30 p.m. Investigators said that the Denver man was driving a Kia Optima, and was trying to pass an SUV on a double yellow line when he hit a Ford F-550 head on, and then hit the SUV it was trying to pass. Excessive speed, drugs and alcohol are suspected of contributing to the crash.  There were no other injuries in the crash. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
46K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy