Brown County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brown, Buffalo, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Faulk by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-29 22:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin;...

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brown, Campbell, Edmunds, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 00:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Edmunds; McPherson; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA CAMPBELL EDMUNDS MCPHERSON WALWORTH IN NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA BROWN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, EUREKA, HERREID, IPSWICH, AND MOBRIDGE.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brookings, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brookings; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 425 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOKINGS DAVISON HANSON HUTCHINSON KINGSBURY LAKE LINCOLN MCCOOK MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY SANBORN TURNER
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BILLINGS BOWMAN BURLEIGH DICKEY DUNN EMMONS GOLDEN VALLEY GRANT HETTINGER KIDDER LAMOURE LOGAN MCINTOSH MCKENZIE MCLEAN MERCER MORTON OLIVER SIOUX SLOPE STARK STUTSMAN
Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. People in the Saint Louis Metropolitan Area can get information about cooling centers or energy assistance related to the excessive heat by calling the United Way of Greater Saint Louis at 800-427-4626, or if calling from a land line phone dial 2-1-1. You can also call Cool Down Saint Louis at 314-241-7668. Target Area: Adams; Bond; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 100 and 105 can be expected Monday, followed by heat index values between 105 and 110 Tuesday and Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 11 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat may also continue Thursday and Friday in a some areas, so please continue to monitor the forecast for updates over the next several days.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Interior, Northeast, Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 13:01:00 Expires: 2022-07-02 15:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Eastern Interior; Northeast; Southeast A cluster of strong thunderstorms continue to impact portions of southeast and eastern municipalities in Puerto Rico through 200 PM AST At 1158 AM AST, a group of thunderstorms were located over southeastern Puerto Rico, between Ceiba and Yabucoa, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
