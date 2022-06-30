Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood PATCHY DENSE FOG IS EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST WISCONSIN Patchy dense fog, with visibilities around a quarter mile, will expand across the area overnight into the early morning. The fog is then expected to gradually lift an hour or two after sunrise. Motorists traveling across the region can expect rapidly changing and poor visibilities at times. Remember to use low-beam headlights and allow extra distance between you and the car in front of you.

