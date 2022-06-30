ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley, IN

Riley's Survivorship Clinic helps kids succeed after they've beaten cancer

WTHR
WTHR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INDIANAPOLIS — At IU Health North, the Riley Children's Hospital Survivorship Clinic is in session. “It’s a very important thing that we do,” said Ann Haddix, nurse practitioner and coordinator of the childhood cancer program at Riley. Haddix checks in with one of her favorite longtime...

www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Health
City
Riley, IN
washingtoncountyinsider.com

TheBiKeWriTer | Joining the family in Fairmount, IN; exploring home of James Dean

July 4, 2022 – AmazingRide, IN – Exploring row after row of headstones in Park Cemetery in Fairmount, IN, the childhood home of legendary actor James Dean. Wouldn’t you know it, the only one I wanted to see and someone was already sitting in front of it. Pam and her nephew Eric scooted across town in a golf cart. Eric was visiting for the holiday and that was their excitement for the evening… until they discovered they weren’t alone.
FAIRMOUNT, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Survivor#Survivorship#Iu Health North
WTHR

Comcast gives free flags to Hoosier families

INDIANAPOLIS — It is a symbol of freedom. The red, white, and blue American flag waves from the yards and porches of many Hoosier households. James Toon sees dozens of flags every day, as he drives for Comcast as a tech operations supervisor. "If I see a flag," says...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Ascension St. Vincent closing 11 Indiana immediate care centers Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent is closing 11 of its immediate care centers. The businesses will be closed at the end of business Thursday, June 30. A spokesperson with Ascension St. Vincent said impacted associates are being offered a comparable position at one of its other sites.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Have You Heard of the Famous Dollhouse Graves of Indiana?

These two dollhouse graves are famous in their own right for being a tragically beautiful act of love from grieving parents. Located in Connersville, Indiana is the grave of young Vivian Mae Allison and it's a grave that many people like to visit because of how unique it is. Instead of a regular headstone marker, Vivan's parents put up a dollhouse where their daughter's grave sits.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
clintoncountydailynews.com

Miss Clinton County And 4-H Queen Pageant Held Saturday Evening

Miss Clinton County and 4-H Fair Queen is Miss Addyson Weaver, Her sponsor for the pageant is Christine @ Fiddle & Steel Co. Addy is the daughter of Randy and Lisa Weaver. She is a Clinton Central graduate and is attending Indiana University of Kokomo and majoring in Elementary Education with a minor in Special Education.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Southside Times

Remembering stories from a family deeply embedded in the Southside’s history

One of Marilyn Mayfield’s favorite memories growing up on the Southside of Indianapolis was going to the drive-in movie theaters. “That’s where you went to the shows. There were no shows on the Southside of Indianapolis. Even after we had kids, we used to use that for a cheap form of entertainment. I remember our old ’55 Chevy with a hump in the middle. I made something out of wood that covered the hump and put blankets on it. When they get tired, they’d go to sleep,” she remembered. Mayfield was born at St. Francis Hospital in 1940 and came home to 58 Van Dyke St. right behind Sophia’s Bridal where the post office used to be. “That’s where I lived until I got married, then my husband and I lived in the old lodge building, which was called the Odd Fellow’s building. Less than a year later, we bought our house and we’re still in the same house 62 years later, which is two-and-a-half blocks from where I was raised,” Mayfield explained.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis Police step up safety ahead of holiday fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS — Normally, downtown Indianapolis on the Fourth of July is a celebration for families ready to watch the fireworks as they end the holiday. But after Monday's tragic shooting during a parade in Illinois, safety is top of mind for everyone coming downtown for the show. "Our thoughts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Morgan County clerk killed, husband critically injured in crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan offered her condolences after Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott died and her husband, John, was critically injured in a crash on Saturday, the sheriff's office confirmed. Stephanie Elliott, 52, of Martinsville, was the current clerk for Morgan County and...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy