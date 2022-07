The Kern County coroner's office has identified a man who died in custody at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility at 17695 Industrial Farm Road. Louie Grijalva III, 25, of Bakersfield was found unresponsive in his cell at 3:43 p.m. June 27, according to the coroner's office, which noted an autopsy will be done to determine his cause and manner of death.

