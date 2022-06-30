ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Some Lyrics in ‘Carolina’ Feel Connected to Past Taylor Swift Songs

By Eryn Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Taylor Swift released a new song called “Carolina” on June 24. The song is part of the upcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing , which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and is based on a novel of the same name by Delia Owens. While “Carolina” is based on the story featured in Where the Crawdads Sing , lyrics from the song feel connected to past songs Swift has written.

Taylor Swift | Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

When did Taylor Swift write ‘Carolina’?

When “Carolina” was released, Swift gave fans some insight into how she created the song. According to Swift, she wrote the song completely “alone,” and her frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner later co-produced “Carolina” with her.

The singer-songwriter shared that she also wrote the song “about a year and a half ago,” meaning “Carolina” was most likely written sometime in 2020.

On Instagram , Swift wrote:

“About a year and half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively and literally. The juxtaposition of her loneliness and independence. Her longing and her stillness. Her curiosity and fear, all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness… and the world’s betrayal of it. I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then @aarondessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment in time when this story takes place. I made a wish that one day you would hear it. ‘Carolina’ is out now.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3Q94kA7llGw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Joe Alwyn Thinks His Grammy Award Is a ‘Ridiculous Bonus’

‘Carolina’ lyrics could be connected back to other Taylor Swift songs

In 2020, Swift released two acclaimed albums, folklore and evermore . At the 2021 Grammy Awards, folklore won Album of the Year. Meanwhile, evermore was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

When “Carolina” dropped, Swift shared an official lyric video for the song on YouTube. In the official lyric video for the song, the same font used on folklore and evermor e albums and merchandise is incorporated for some of the lyrics.

Given the timing of when Swift says she wrote “Carolina,” the song could creatively be tied to folklore and evermore even though its subject matter is inspired by Where the Crawdads Sing .

In Swift’s song “my tears ricochet” on folklore , Swift sings, “I didn’t have it in myself to go with grace/ ‘Cause when I’d fight, you used to tell me I was brave.”

Swift includes a similar lyric in “Carolina,” singing, “Don’t leave/ I make a fist, I make it count.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Initially Had ‘No Idea’ What to Make After ‘1989’

At certain parts, “Carolina” feels like another song from folklore , “hoax.” In her music, Swift often uses the color blue as a motif, and she incorporates this in “Carolina” and “hoax” in similar ways. The singer also references “scars” in both songs.

“Indelible scars, pivotal marks/ Blue as the life she fled,” Swift sings in “Carolina.”

In “hoax,” Swift sings, “Don’t want no other shade of blue but you” and “You knew it still hurts underneath my scars/ From when they pulled me apart.”

The song also has similarities to songs from ‘1989’

Sonically, “Carolina” sounds like it could be included on folklore and evermore , which makes sense given Swift’s creative headspace at the time the song was written.

One might not expect “Carolina” to have similarities to Swift’s 2014 album 1989 , because the two pieces of work sound completely different. While these connections are a bit of a reach, there are some vague links between songs on 1989 and “Carolina.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ryLGxpjwAhM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

In the song “Clean,” Swift sings “You’re still all over me/ Like a wine-stained dress I can’t wear anymore.”

Meanwhile, in “Carolina” Swift includes the lyric, “Carolina stains on the dress she left.”

In the 1989 bonus track “New Romantics,” Swift sings “The rumors are terrible and cruel/ But honey, most of them are true.”

The singer also references rumors in “Carolina,” singing, “Why for years, they’ve said/ That I was guilty as sin/ And sleep in a liar’s bed.”

“Carolina” is available now, and Where the Crawdads Sing will be released in movie theaters on July 15.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Will Appear in New Romantic Crime Drama ‘Amsterdam’ Alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Spoilers: Eddie Munson Plays Metallica Song in Upside Down

The Upside Down gets the most epic metal concert in the history of Hawkins in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. Since the start of Netflix’s fourth season, fans have speculated about Eddie Munson’s storyline, his possible death, and what metal song he will play to stop Vecna. It was time for Eddie to show off his guitar skills in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 with a song by Metallica.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Aaron Dessner
Person
Christian Bale
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘P-Valley’: Keyshawn Will Have to Call on Some Old Friends to Escape Her Abusive Relationship

P-Valley Season 2 has taken a step back from The Pynk. Instead, we are learning about the past lives of some of our favorite characters. In episode 205, “White Knights” we learned a great deal about Keyshawn’s (Shannon Thornton) life before she became Miss Mississippi. We also learned how her relationship with Derrick (Jordan M. Cox) started and how the couple became who they are now.
TV SERIES
thebrag.com

‘Breakin” star Bruno ‘Pop N Taco’ Falcon dead at 58

Legendary hip-hop trailblazer and dancer Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon has died, according to his loved ones. Falcon’s sister, Diana Wolgamott, told TMZ that the Los Angeles-based breaker and choreographer passed away on Saturday at his Long Beach home. According to her, Falcon may have died from a possible heart attack.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Stranger Things 4’: The Creel House Is a Real Mansion in Georgia, but Fans Shouldn’t Go Visit

The Duffer Brothers filmed Stranger Things in several Georgia locations to create the fictional Hawkins, Indiana. After Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 and 2, many fans are curious about the Creel home. The Victorian-style mansion exists in Georgia, but it is not fit for visitors. Here’s what we know about the home that inspired Vecna’s lair, including why you shouldn’t visit. Instead, stop by the other Georgia locations seen in Stranger Things.
GEORGIA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

130K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy