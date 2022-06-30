Dorothy Ramona Long Mizelle, 92, of 27001 Walters Highway, Windsor, VA, and formerly of the Arrowhead Beach community in Chowan County, NC, died Thursday, June 23, 2022. Mrs. Mizelle was born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 8, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Stephen H., Sr. and Pauline Ambrose "Polly" Long. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Delores Mae and Mary Elizabeth; and by her husband of nearly 72 years, David Rudolph Mizelle, Sr. For many years Mrs. Mizelle worked as a sales clerk at Sears, first at the 21st Street store, and later at the Pembroke Mall location. While living in Virginia, she and her family were members of Thalia Lynn Baptist Church, and after moving to Chowan County she and her husband were founding members of Faith Fellowship Baptist Church in Tyner. Surviving are her children, Linda Martin (Whit) of Windsor, VA, Regina Wiborg (Bob) of Orlando, FL, Diane Coleman (Chuck) of Portsmouth, VA and David R. Mizelle, Jr. (Cati) of Norfolk, VA; a sister, Annie Lee Matuszewski of Poquoson, VA; a brother, Stephen H. "Buddy" Long, Jr. of Edenton; five grandchildren, Kenneth, Chris, Erica, Ryan and Kelsey; and three great-grandchildren, Delaney, Landry and Berkley. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, June 30th, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. A graveside service will follow the visitation, and will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery where she will be buried next to her husband. Her pastor, The Rev. David Crumpler will conduct the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Faith Fellowship Baptist Church, 3500 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC 27980. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.