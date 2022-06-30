ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Inez Cobb Modlin

Chowan Herald
 5 days ago

Inez Cobb Modlin aged 96 passed away peacefully on June 21, 2022 in Durham NC after a period of declining health. Inez was born in Merry Hill, NC to Norman and Bernice Cobb. She was the oldest of 7 children and is survived by her daughter, Vickie Lynn Modlin (partner Tracy Cox), 2 grandchildren, Tami Mignon (husband Pat) and Terri Ackerman. Inez had 8 great grandchildren, Courtney Thompson, Emily Robertson, Max and Addison Davis, Jacob Mignon, Ardin, Abbie, and Grayson Ackerman of St. Augustine FL. Inez also had 2 great-great grandchildren, Aizaya and Azura Sanks of Gainesville, GA. Inez is survived by her sister Doris Mizelle of Myrtle Beach SC and her brother Milford Cobb (wife Mary) of Suffolk VA and. Inez was predeceased by her husband Horace W. Modlin and her son “Dickie” Modlin. Inez lived most of her life in Tyner, NC but moved 9 years ago to live beside Vickie in Durham. Vickie wanted her Mama close so she could take care of her. Inez thought it was the other way around. Inez loved her job of 52 years working at Belk and then Pebbles in Edenton. She was a favorite salesperson of the local community. Inez was a huge fan of Duke basketball having learned the game from her days of playing in high school. Vickie often teased her about being around when the game was invented in 1891. Inez’s life was centered around her daughter Vickie. She enjoyed helping set up and run field day during Vickie’s teaching career as an elementary Physical Educator. She also enjoyed in being involved in Vickie’s everyday life because we all know 62 year-olds are not capable of taking care of themselves. Inez enjoyed shopping when she was able and completed the daily word scramble in the newspaper. Inez’s family is deeply indebted to all her doctors, nurses and caregivers, Duke Hospice and especially her good friend Peggy Bennett. Peggy kept her company and cared for her until the end. The family is not planning a service at this time, but condolences can be made online at Clements Funeral Home in Durham NC. If you are so inclined, donations can be made to Duke Hospice, Durham APS or a charity of your choosing. The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences can be made at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

