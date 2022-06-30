Out and About Calendar starting June 30, 2022

Thursday, June 30

Sign up for the 2022 Ag Census. The Census is a complete count of farms and ranches and the people who operate them. Even small plots of land growing fruit, vegetables or some food animals count if $1,000 or more of such products were raised and sold, or normally would have been sold, during the Census year. The Ag Census is taken only once every five years. June 30 is the last day to sign up for the 2022 Ag Census. If you have never received a census and are new to NASS surveys, sign up to be counted. You do not need to sign up if you already receive NASS surveys. Key Dates: June 30, 2022 – sign up ends, November 2022 – census mails out, February 2023 – response deadline, Spring/summer 2024 – data release. To sign up visit agcounts.usda.gov/static/get-counted.html

Friday, July 1

On Friday, July 1 the Duplin County Public Library summer series will present Big Bang Boom at the Ed Emory Auditorium at 11 a.m.

Saturday, July 2

Celebrate Freedom Fest at Lee Baysden Pond with Juniper Creek Outfitters on Saturday, July 2 from 5-9:30 p.m. Music by Cowboy Earl. There will be fishing, games, kayak and boat rentals and several other activities for the whole family. Fireworks will be at dark.

Monday, July 4

Independence Day celebration will take place at the Duplin Events Center from 4-10 p.m. Gates will open at 3 p.m. There will be special musical performances and a fireworks display at dark.

Tuesday, July 5

The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive to be held on Tuesday, July 5 from 1-6 p.m. at Turning Point Assembly, 347 West Broadway St. Pink Hill. Our blood supply remains critically low and all blood types are needed. Please come out and give the gift of life by giving blood. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or search online for sponsor code “Pink Hill.”

Wednesday, July 6

Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. For information, call 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.

James Sprunt Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training Division will be holding information sessions for the upcoming fall night BLET course. These sessions will provide information about the course, the application process, financial aid, and offer time for students to ask questions. Sessions will be held July 6 and July 11. Sessions will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the James Sprunt Community College campus in the Hall Building, Room 127. For information, call 910-275-6205.

Friday, July 8

On Friday, July 8 the Rose Hill Library will present NC Aquarium Hermit Crab’s Friends at 11 a.m., as part of the Duplin County Public Library summer series.

Monday, July 11

Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.

Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.

Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.

Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month, except on holidays.

Tuesday, July 12

Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.

Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.

The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held on the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.

Thursday, July 14

The Wallace Town Council meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.

Duplin County Stand Down 2022, Serving Veterans in Need will be held on Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Campbell Center, located at 513 SE Railroad Street in Wallace. They will be offering employment services, medical screenings, housing referrals, VA benefits, food, toiletries, barber services, clothing and legal services. This event also serves Wayne, Lenoir, Pender, and Onslow counties. Participants must bring proof of veteran status. For more information, call Zachary Branch 919-731-7950, or Dr. Deniece Cole at 919-738-2006.

Friday, July 15

The Duplin County Public Library summer series will host a Cookie Decorating event at the Ed Emory Auditorium on July 15 at 11 a.m.

Friday, July 22

On July 22 the Kenansville Library will present NC Maritime Museum Fish Printing at 11 a.m., as part of the Duplin County Public Library summer series.

Monday, July 25

Kids and adults of all ages are invited to Snow Hill Church for VBS, HayDay July 25-27. Supper begins at 5:30 p.m., with opening session at 6:15 p.m. Snow Hill Church is located at 1224 Red Hill Road, Mount Olive and is part of the Original Free Will Baptist Family. For information, visit www.snowhillchurch.org

Friday, July 29

On July 29 the Rose Hill Library will present Plastic Ocean Project at 11 a.m., as part of the Duplin County Public Library summer series.

Ongoing

The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.

The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.

The enhanced fruit and vegetable benefit for WIC parents has been extended until Sept. 30. Recipients are eligible for $24/month for children, $43/month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47/month for breastfeeding participants.

Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.