Duplin County, NC

USDA Rural Development brings hope for progress in Duplin County

By By Rebecca J. Whitman Correspondent
Duplin Times
 5 days ago

“Rural Development” and “Reginald Speight” have become the buzz words of progress and hope across Duplin County–for a good reason. In May, Mayor Pro-Tem Wannetta Carlton invited North Carolina’s USDA Rural Development Director, Reginald Speight, to visit the town of Wallace. Speight said he was happy to come to the meeting, but it was in the breakout sessions that he realized the deep level of financial need in Duplin County.

When asked about how he felt about being the topic of so many conversations, Speight said, “I am glad to hear it! I want to be present and accounted for in Duplin County. In 2020, there were 15 counties in our state with persistent poverty, and most of them are east of Highway 95. I want to show up and be there for all of them.” Speight has visited Wallace, Warsaw, Rose Hill, Faison, and, soon, Teachey so far.

Duplin County has been federally listed as a persistent poverty county. “To achieve that status,” Speight explained, “a county has to have had 20% or more of its population living at the poverty rate for the last 30 years.”

According to the Institute for Research on Poverty, the poverty rate is determined by the US Census Bureau through comparison of a person’s pre-tax income to their cost of living–particularly in the areas of food, shelter, and cost of utilities. Many different factors are acknowledged as affecting poverty including race, employment, and education status. The 2020 Income and Poverty in the United States Report said the median household income saw its “first statistically significant decline…since 2011”. It reported an overall decrease in wages, and poverty increased to 11.4%.

The poverty rate in Duplin County is 18.3%. The 2020 poverty threshold ranged from $13,171 for a single individual to $57,597 to a household of nine or more with atleast one small child.

Though Duplin County has improved its poverty rate from the persistent poverty level, the current system used to calculate aid runs on older consistent numbers. For atleast 30 years prior, Duplin maintained over 20% poverty, and that makes it possible for federal aid programs like Rural Development to take a closer look at Duplin County.

“Affordable housing is definitely a need in Duplin County,” Speight said. “Affordable housing development or rehabilitation of old housing to make it more livable–aging in place–would be something within the realm of what we can do. There is a huge gap in affordable housing development in Duplin County. We are looking for partners to come and bridge the gap between the raw cost of building homes and what people can actually afford.”

One of the ways that projects have been able to keep costs low is through a method called self-help housing. Self-help housing’s cost of building is decreased because the homeowners assist in the building of their own home. A project in western NC known as the Mountain Projects did this with a community of five houses. All five homeowners had to assist with building all five houses, and no one got to move in until all five houses were built.

“The benefit of their sweat equity was not just that they got their houses cheaper,” Speight explained. “They actually walked into their homes with an average of 50K in equity already build in above their purchase price, and that helps them handle the shock of the market right now.”

Rural Development covers a vast area of federal funding for building projects ranging from individual homes to community buildings. They can be the primary, secondary, or tertiary funding source for projects. They are even able to guarantee up to 90% of a loan, serve as the bank for a homeowner’s mortgage, subsidize mortgages, refinance debt, decrease interest rates, and extend mortgages without balloon-payment penalties. The scope of the work is overwhelming even to a man with as much experience as Speight.

“I had an idea of what Rural Development did, but I really had no clue until I stepped into it,” he said. “We do everything we can to get a person into a house and keep them there–even in the economic climate that we are in.”

The financial assistance available through Rural Development is not all free money; it is a loan/grant portfolio. “There are special opportunities throughout the year that are 100% grant funded, but those times are rare and go quickly,” Speight said. He encourages everyone to remember that Rural Development is still the federal government. “Nothing in federal government is as easy as what I tell you in a conversation over the phone or in person. You still have to gather the paperwork, collect the information, and take the time to follow the processes to get funding.”

Speight has been in conversations with the Baptist Men Association in Rose Hill, Cornerstone CDC, Habitat for Humanity, and the CDC in Cumberland County.

“While I am here in this position, I want to do everything I can to be as impactful as I can during my tenure,” Speight said. For more information about Rural Development or its programs, contact Speight at Reginald.Speight@usda.gov.

Duplin Times

