Duplin County, NC

Mildred Beatrice Kornegay Quinn

Duplin Times
Duplin Times
Mildred Beatrice Kornegay Quinn, 88, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home. Mildred was born January 31, 1934 in Duplin County, NC to the late Manly Kornegay and Maggie Westbrook Kornegay. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mildred was preceded in death by husband, Robert Clifton Quinn; brother, Glenn Kornegay and wife, Virginia, Lynwood “Lyn Tom” Kornegay, and Andrew Kornegay; brother-in-law, Jessie Quinn; and sisters-in-law, Ruth Outlaw and Martha Chappell. Mrs. Mildred was a graduate of B. F. Grady High School. She was a member of Johnson Baptist Church and truly had a servants heart with a willingness to help everyone. She was a hard worker not only as a homemaker but also helping on the farm. She enjoyed having a garden every year and canning or freezing all its bounty. Cooking for her family was her passion. You could always find her in the kitchen whipping up something delicious. She would make sure everyone was fed including the farm workers. Mildred loved her family dearly. She took delight in sitting and playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by two children, Douglas Quinn of Warsaw and Deborah Q. Drew and husband Cris of Magnolia; three granddaughters, Heather D. Boone and husband, Chris; Holly D. Casteen and husband, Brian; and Hillary D. Howard and husband, Jonathan; eleven great grandchildren, Ethan Boone, Maggie Boone, Lily Boone, Ayden Boone, Sadie Casteen Stokes Casteen, Carmen Mahoney Katie Mahoney, Drew Howard, Olivia Howard, Emmett Howard. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Genette Tate and Marie Quinn. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, Monday, June 27, 2022 at Johnson Baptist Church and a funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at Johnson Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service at Devotional Gardens, Warsaw, NC.

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

