Baton Rouge, LA

Sen. Kennedy weighs in on what’s next for abortion debate

By Lester Duhé
WAFB
WAFB
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few abortion rights activists took to the streets Wednesday afternoon to try and get their message across. The group was led by the organization ‘BR For the People,’ and marched from the steps of the State Capitol to the Governor’s...

