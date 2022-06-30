Kitten stolen from animal shelter in Hayward now found

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A kitten was stolen from Hayward Animal Services earlier this month, the agency announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Four subjects aged between 18 and 21, whose faces were captured via surveillance cameras, are the suspects linked to the disappearance of “Mochi.”

As of Wednesday night at 9 p.m., Mochi has been safely located, Hayward police tweeted . The suspects are still at-large.

The four subjects were seen taking Mochi from its kennel and putting the kitten in a handbag, according to police. They then proceeded to leave in a GMC Suburban.

The suspects fled in this GMC Suburban (Hayward Police Department).

The suspects were captured via surveillance video (Hayward Police Department).

Mochi has been missing for weeks, and Hayward Animal Services has offered a “no questions asked” return of the kitten to the animal shelter located at 16 Barnes Court. Their hope is Mochi to be returned safely, so she can receive the proper care prior to legal adoption.

Officer Ezell of Hayward Police Department was the one to locate Mochi, the tweet said.

