Hayward, CA

Kitten stolen from animal shelter in Hayward now found

By Aaron Tolentino
 5 days ago

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A kitten was stolen from Hayward Animal Services earlier this month, the agency announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Four subjects aged between 18 and 21, whose faces were captured via surveillance cameras, are the suspects linked to the disappearance of “Mochi.”

One man arrested after leading police on chase through Hayward

As of Wednesday night at 9 p.m., Mochi has been safely located, Hayward police tweeted . The suspects are still at-large.

The four subjects were seen taking Mochi from its kennel and putting the kitten in a handbag, according to police. They then proceeded to leave in a GMC Suburban.

  • The suspects fled in this GMC Suburban (Hayward Police Department).
  • The suspects were captured via surveillance video (Hayward Police Department).
Mochi has been missing for weeks, and Hayward Animal Services has offered a “no questions asked” return of the kitten to the animal shelter located at 16 Barnes Court. Their hope is Mochi to be returned safely, so she can receive the proper care prior to legal adoption.

Officer Ezell of Hayward Police Department was the one to locate Mochi, the tweet said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
KRON4 News

San Jose reports 38th traffic fatality

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A man who was riding a stolen motorcycle when he was involved in a collision last month in South San Jose has died of his injuries, police said Monday. The man, whose name has not been released, was riding a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle that had been reported stolen. He was headed north on Monterey Road about 8:54 p.m. when he ran a red light at the intersection of Branham Lane, according to police.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS News

Person found shot inside vehicle in Emeryville near Highway 580

EMERYVILLE -- A person was shot and injured in Emeryville early Sunday morning and the suspect was at large, police said. The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on the 1700 block of Powell Street just east of Interstate Highway 580. Emeryville police said in a Facebook post that officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting and found a victim inside of a vehicle.
EMERYVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Firefighters respond to fire at Twin Peaks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department responded to a fire at 1087 Twin Peaks Boulevard near Panorama Drive on Monday afternoon. SFFD described it as a wildland fire. By 6:45 p.m., the fire was fully contained. SFFD said no structures were threatened and no evacuations were necessary. Units were on scene working […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

World War II explosives found in Petaluma home

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — World War II explosives were found at a west Petaluma residence on Saturday, the Petaluma Police Department announced. A concerned resident called the police when they ran into three Japanese grenades, an artillery shell and six munitions at a deceased family member’s home, police said. The police department noticed that the […]
PETALUMA, CA
