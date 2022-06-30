ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

Duplin County NAACP celebrates Juneteenth with a Soiree

By By Lauren Branch Correspondent
 5 days ago

KENANSVILLE — On June 19, 1865 the very last state in the country, Texas, received General Order No. 3 by the Union Army under General Gordon Granger, letting them know that all enslaved people in Texas were now free. This took place almost two years as the Emancipation Proclamation was originally signed by President Abraham Lincoln in January of 1863. Ever since that day in 1865, celebrations have been held all over the country. These celebrations have had several names such as Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, Freedom Day, and Black independence day, but the most popular of them all is Juneteenth. Although, there were eight states who already acknowledged Juneteenth as a federal holiday, in June of 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday under the Biden administration.

Organizations in Duplin County have also celebrated Juneteenth for several years, hosting dinners, festivals, and other events. This year the NAACP held a Freedom Fund Juneteenth Soiree to celebrate with the community. The event took place Saturday, June 18 in Kenansville at the Lois G. Britt Agricultural Center at the Duplin County Events Center. The event consisted of a dinner, photos, and music.

There were several dignitaries present at the event such as Candidate for Sheriff Dexter Fort, Candidate for US House Wesley Boykin, Mayor of Teachey Leonard Fillyaw, Vice Chairman of the Board of Education Reginald Kenan, NAACP District Director Nicholas Greene, NAACP State Conference President Deborah Dicks Maxwell, Commissioner Jessie Dowe, and Commissioner Wayne Branch. Each candidate was given the opportunity to speak for a few minutes during dinner. Commissioner Branch explained the importance of hosting Juneteenth events.

“The NAACP Juneteenth Soiree was a great opportunity for everyone to celebrate, educate and acknowledge Freedom Day. I believe everyone in attendance had a positive experience,” stated Commissioner Branch.

NAACP President, Robert Moore, was the host of the event. He kept the crowd engaged and entertained during the event. Moore believes the event was a huge success, and all of the planning committees planning paid off.

“The soiree went great. A good turnout of over 100 people. It was uplifting and very spirited. All the feedback I received was positive and everyone seemed to have a great time. The food was excellent, the DJ set the mood, the decorations were exquisite, and we celebrated freedom and all aspects. Overall, I could have not asked for more,” President Moore said.

Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

