A body has been found in the search for a teenage boy who disappeared after swimming in a lake in Fairlop Waters, Ilford. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 12.30am on Monday following reports of concern for safety. Police have confirmed this morning that a body was found by officers, the London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and specialist drivers. A police helicopter was also called to the East London lake. The family of the 17-year-old has been informed. Redbridge Council said in a statement on Monday: “Following an incident on the lake at Fairlop Waters...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 42 MINUTES AGO