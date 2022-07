A family of black bears proved that humans aren’t the only ones that such as cooling in the water by frolicking alongside swimmers in a California lake. Someday, the South Lake Tahoe struck a scorching 30 ° C( 86 ° F) and given that bears needed to stroll around in a fur coat all day, it’s easy to see why this particular family chose to take a bath.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO