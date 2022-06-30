ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & Ish Smith head to Denver Nuggets in trade

By Eric Christensen
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkqKY_0gQPTDCu00

Two key members of the Denver Nuggets are on their way out of the Mile High City. Guards Wil Barton and Monte Morris have been traded to Washington.

In return Denver gets guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and and Ish Smith.

Pope should help Denver's outside shooting. He shot 39% from outside the arc last season for the Wizards. The Nuggets will be Smith's 13 NBA team. He could become the most traveled player in NBA history if he plays a game with the team.

He averaged 8 points and 5 assists last season for Washington.

Barton spent 8 years with Denver never averaging less than 11 points per game while Morris spent all 5 of his years in the NBA with Denver. He started 74 games this past season averaging 12 points and 4 assists per game.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Knicks hit jackpot with big sleeper find who could explode into a star alongside Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks got the man they have been salivating over for several months now, as they managed to lure Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks to Gotham with a tantalizingly massive contract. But apart from Brunson, the Knicks have also secured another piece that might not be turning a lot of heads […] The post Knicks hit jackpot with big sleeper find who could explode into a star alongside Jalen Brunson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Suns make 2 key additions to help Chris Paul, Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns continue to make a flurry of moves in free agency, making two key additions on Saturday to get Chris Paul and Devin Booker more help. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Suns are trading for Jock Landale from the Atlanta Hawks to add another big man to their roster. It […] The post Suns make 2 key additions to help Chris Paul, Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Basketball
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Washington State
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday's James Harden News

James Harden will be meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday, according to a report. Earlier this week, Harden declined his $47.3 million player option with the team. He's reportedly willing to work with the Eastern Conference franchise to get a team-friendly deal. Harden and the Sixers will begin negotiations...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Devin Booker Makes Huge Decision About His Future With The Phoenix Suns

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Devin Booker has agreed to a new contact with the Phoenix Suns. Wojnarowski: "Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agents Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Deal begins in 2024-2025 and brings Booker’s total contract value to six years and $295M."
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ish Smith
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#The Denver Nuggets#Monte Morris#Wizards
ClutchPoints

Warriors hit with another brutal loss as Leandro Barbosa leaves for Kings

It is not only players who are leaving the Golden State Warriors this offseason. After already losing some key players of their 2022 championship squad, the Dubs were hit with another bad news after Leandro Barbosa decided to join the Sacramento Kings. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors’ player development coach is […] The post Warriors hit with another brutal loss as Leandro Barbosa leaves for Kings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
46K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy