American Heart Association: Sleep Duration Is Essential Component for Heart and Brain Health

Climate change poses a significant danger to people’s health, yet solutions are within reach. Climate change is thought to have a vast range of impacts on health today. However, experts believe that this will become even more severe unless action is soon taken. The health of vulnerable groups might become more jeopardized by both direct effects, such as excessive heat, and indirect effects, such as those of decreased food and nutrition security. Outstanding scientists from around the world have teamed up to gather and assess relevant data in order to produce science-based analysis and recommendations on a global scale. They have been brought together by the world’s science academies under the umbrella of the InterAcademy Partnership (IAP). The three-year project, which included more than 80 experts from all around the globe, also looked at a variety of climate mitigation and adaptation measures that might significantly enhance health and health equity.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO