American Heart Association: Sleep Duration Is Essential Component for Heart and Brain Health

By American Heart Association
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Heart Association adds sleep to cardiovascular health checklist. The American Heart Association has updated its checklist to measure cardiovascular health. It is now called Life’s Essential 8™ and adds healthy sleep as essential for optimal cardiovascular health. Other health and lifestyle factors in the checklist, which...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

