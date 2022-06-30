ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

Hearing held Wednesday in Las Cruces for PD officer

By Tawny Davis
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wB7Dx_0gQPSLIv00

LAS CRUCES, NM ( KTSM ) –  Wednesday was an evidentiary hearing for officer Christopher Smelser who is on trial for second-degree murder after he allegedly killed Antonio Valenzuela after a traffic stop.

Wednesday’s hearing featured multiple motions from the state and the defense.

Smelser was initially charged with manslaughter, but the Office of the Attorney General determined that the evidence warranted a charge of second-degree murder.

Smelser allegedly killed Valenzuela in February 2020 while restraining him after a foot chase.

The Las Cruces Police Department disclosed that Smelser used a vascular neck restraint which the department later prohibited.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the state brought up motions about Smelser’s character and two accusations of political motivation, which judge Douglas Driggers granted. The state did bring up a motion not to allow the autopsy photos to be used during the trial, which was denied.

Smelser and several members of his family were in attendance for today’s proceeding, as well as Valenzuela’s family, who was emotional after today.

The next step in the trial was the jury questionnaire, as the jury selection hearing is set to begin next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 12

Jan Wallner
4d ago

Another criminal cop headed to his permanent housing and 3 squares… oh and a bunk buddy named bubba… lol

Reply(4)
4
Related
KVIA

Shooting at Franklin Loop in lower valley leaves one man dead

UPDATE - El Paso police say one man died from his gunshot injuries after a shooting in the lower valley on July 4th. A spokesman with the police department said the shooting happened in a home during a gathering of several people. It's unclear at this moment who shot the man. This happened around 5:30 p.m., the spokesman said.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Neighbor dispute leads to Doña Ana deputy-involved shooting

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Doña Ana County man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Chaparral. Doña Ana County deputies responded to a shooting shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. They say when they arrived on scene, two neighbors were fighting and one of them had fired his gun. However, neither of them wanted to press […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVIA

Friend remembers man killed in Chaparral incident

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico- A friend of the man shot and killed this weekend has identified him as Brian Humble. The Sheriff's Office has not yet released his name. A neighbor says Humble was in his late 50s and lived at the 100 block of Iron Horse. Deputies were called out...
CHAPARRAL, NM
cbs4local.com

A man is dead after a shooting in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead following a series of overnight incidents. The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Department responded to two incident calls at the 100 block of Iron Horse in Chaparral, New Mexico. The first call came in at around 1:25 a.m. with reports of...
CHAPARRAL, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Cruces#Violent Crime#Honduran#Mpp#Supreme Court
KTSM

Most Wanted: Week of July 1

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.  The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.  The agencies submit […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Crash in Northeast El Paso sends 3 to hospital

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A wreck in Northeast El Paso sends three people to a local hospital. The wreck was reported by El Paso Fire Dispatch Sunday evening, around 5 p.m., near Stan Roberts Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Far Northeast El Paso near the New Mexico State line. The cause of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

DASO: Man dead after trading gunfire with Deputies

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Dona Ana County Sherriff’s Office (DASO) Deputies say that a man is dead after a sequence of events that ended in him shooting at deputies, and deputies returning fire. Officials say it happened in Chaparral, NM at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. DASO Deputies went to a home along the 100 […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

Month after robbery, EPPD still searching for culprit

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Police are still looking for a man approximately 5′ 10″ in height, late 20’s early 30’s, dark complexion, and a thin build who ran eastbound on Alameda after robbing a Dollar General store on June 2. The robbery was captured on camera. The El Paso Police Department provides […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Inmate charged with attempted capital murder of detention officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles says a Sheriff’s detention officer was attacked by an inmate Thursday while returning from a medical appointment. Wiles says it happened Thursday morning around 3:45 a.m. when a detention officer was transporting inmate Diana Herrera from University Medical Center, where she was being treated. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Hearing for Walmart shooting suspect ends with DA reprimand, gag order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Friday morning hearing for Patrick Crusius, the man accused of shooting and killing 23 shoppers at the Cielo Vista Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019, took a couple of unexpected turns. Judge Sam Medrano, seemingly upset at District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, took direct aim at her, issuing a gag order […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man killed after taser incident with EPPD identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man killed after being tased by an El Paso Police officer in Northeast El Paso early Monday morning was identified as 36-year-old Michael Thompson, according to a Custodial Death Report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office. The report says EPPD officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5830 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

San Eli, Clint ISD partner with EPCSO for ‘Back on Track’ program

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) along with partners at the San Elizario and Clint Independent School Districts held completion ceremonies for students that participated in the “Back on Track” program. The Back on Track program works with the school districts and identifies students that are at risk of […]
CLINT, TX
KVIA

Residents say Desert Hope Apartments a hotspot for crime, drugs, just 10 months after opening

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The scene at Desert Hope Apartments is a very different one today than it was just 10 months ago. Drugs, crime, and violence are prevalent, as reported by residents of both the apartments and neighbors of the complex. It's a grim picture compared to the positive outlook that new residents had at the grand opening last year.
KTSM

City of El Paso testing & vaccine sites open again on Tuesday

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. The following City COVID-19 vaccine sites will resume operation from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022: Community Clinic, 9341 Alameda Community Clinic, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy