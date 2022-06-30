Hearing held Wednesday in Las Cruces for PD officer
LAS CRUCES, NM ( KTSM ) – Wednesday was an evidentiary hearing for officer Christopher Smelser who is on trial for second-degree murder after he allegedly killed Antonio Valenzuela after a traffic stop.
Wednesday’s hearing featured multiple motions from the state and the defense.
Smelser was initially charged with manslaughter, but the Office of the Attorney General determined that the evidence warranted a charge of second-degree murder.
Smelser allegedly killed Valenzuela in February 2020 while restraining him after a foot chase.
The Las Cruces Police Department disclosed that Smelser used a vascular neck restraint which the department later prohibited.
During Wednesday’s hearing, the state brought up motions about Smelser’s character and two accusations of political motivation, which judge Douglas Driggers granted. The state did bring up a motion not to allow the autopsy photos to be used during the trial, which was denied.
Smelser and several members of his family were in attendance for today’s proceeding, as well as Valenzuela’s family, who was emotional after today.
The next step in the trial was the jury questionnaire, as the jury selection hearing is set to begin next week.
- Migrants waiting in Tijuana shelter see ‘Remain in Mexico’ ruling as a ray of hope
- Honduran family on MPP ordered deported as Supreme Court lets Trump-era policy end
- When can I travel after testing positive for COVID?
- Uber report details thousands of sexual assault claims on platform
- Big Ten votes to add USC, UCLA as members starting in 2024
- Juarez threatens to send cargo trucks through New Mexico if Texas slows trade
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 12