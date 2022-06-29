ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunnison, CO

New boutique jet service from Dallas to Gunnison expands

By Editorial
Crested Butte News
 3 days ago

Response has been so positive to new boutique air carrier JSX’s plans to fly business class seats direct from Love Field in Dallas to the Gunnison-Crested Butte Airport this summer that the company is expanding the service from twice a week to four times a week during the heart of the...

crestedbuttenews.com

Crested Butte News

Gunnison and Colorado River Basin look at supply shortages

“We have 20% less water than we did 20 years ago.”. Peak snowmelt occurred early this year as below average snow levels melted and evaporated more quickly amid record high winds and dry conditions this spring. Water managers are trying to manage with less and trying to grasp a more realistic estimate of how much water can be expected to run through the Colorado River in a changing climate. And with increasing downstream user demands there is litigation among water rights holders and talks among western states about how to work with the overallocated Colorado River Compact.
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO
montrosecounty.net

CHIPETA SIGNALIZATION PROJECT REACHES MILESTONE

Montrose County, in partnership with the City of Montrose, is pleased to announce that the design of the Chipeta Road/US-550 signalization project has been approved by the Colorado Department of Transportation and the project has entered its next phase. Over the next several months, the County and City will work through bidding and award of a construction contract with an eye towards starting construction of the signal this fall. Construction is tentatively scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2023. An aerial overview of the project is shown in the attached. Any questions regarding the project may be directed to Richard Nichols P.E., County Engineer at (970) 964-2457 or Scott Murphy P.E., City Engineer at (970) 901-1792.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Downtown businesses speak out against Living Lab parking changes

Local business owners were shocked on Wednesday when city workers began painting parallel parking spaces along Galena Street and Cooper Avenue in Aspen, kicking off the next phase of the city’s Galena Cooper Living Lab. The Living Lab project is an effort to test parking and safety in Aspen’s...
ASPEN, CO
coloradonewsline.com

Adam Frisch to face Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District race

Former Aspen City Council member Adam Frisch won the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s primary for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, edging out Pueblo activist Sol Sandoval by under 2,000 votes. “We’re really excited about getting into the general election. I think this district is ready for a representative who...
PUEBLO, CO
Vail Daily

Few surprises in Eagle County’s primary voting

There were few, if any, surprises in Tuesday’s primary election. Eagle’s Glenn Lowe III, a Republican, carried his home county, but fell short in his primary bid to be the state representative for District 26 against Savannah Wolfson of Oak Creek. Wolfson in the November election will face Steamboat Springs Democrat Meghan Lukens.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

