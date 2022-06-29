New boutique jet service from Dallas to Gunnison expands

Montrose County, in partnership with the City of Montrose, is pleased to announce that the design of the Chipeta Road/US-550 signalization project has been approved by the Colorado Department of Transportation and the project has entered its next phase. Over the next several months, the County and City will work through bidding and award of a construction contract with an eye towards starting construction of the signal this fall. Construction is tentatively scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2023. An aerial overview of the project is shown in the attached. Any questions regarding the project may be directed to Richard Nichols P.E., County Engineer at (970) 964-2457 or Scott Murphy P.E., City Engineer at (970) 901-1792.

MONTROSE COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO