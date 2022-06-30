ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinquapin, NC

Chinquapin High class of 1957 reunion

By Staff Report
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 5 days ago

CHINQUAPIN — The Chinquapin High School class of 1957 recently celebrated their 65th reunion at the Rose Hill restaurant.

"We enjoyed our meal together, as we visited and shared so many memories of our years together at Chinquapin High School," said Emily Barfield, a participant. "We also talked and laughed a lot about all the good times we have spent together since we graduated. It was just a wonderfully fun time to be together, even though we missed the ones who could not attend. We changed to a more serious but also very special time to remember all our class members who are deceased."

There were 12 graduates, four spouses, and two guests in attendance. The group enjoyed a special time reminiscing about their school days and also held a special ceremony in honor of the teammates who are no longer with us.

"We shared special things about them as a candle was lit in their honor," said Barfield. "We look forward to our 66th reunion in 2023.

Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
ABOUT

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

