ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Police Department holds active shooter training

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y47gR_0gQPQMG400

The Paso Robles Police Department held an active shooter training on Wednesday.

The training took place from 1-4 p.m. at Kermit King Elementary School.

In a press release, the Police Department said that due to an increase in active shooter and rapid response incidents across the United States, the training was held in order to be prepared for that type of event.

“The world we live in today, to be sharp as we can before our community, obviously we want to do our best to protect and serve as much as possible and trainings like this help us be prepared for those events,” said Cdr. Caleb Davis.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District participated in the training, along with local students and residents.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Robles#Active Shooter Training#Cdr#The Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSBY News

KSBY News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy