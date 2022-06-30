Lois Virginia LaRue Harrison, 41 of Summerset Dr., died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. Lois was born on March 25, 1981, in Martin County to Jean Reason Lilley and the late Lewis LaRue. She was a homemaker. Survivors include; husband, Richard Belle Harrison, III of the home; mother; Jean Reason Lilley (Larry) of Jamesville; sons, Dylan Jones of Jamesville, Dacoda Harrison of Jamesville; daughters, Alexis Harrison of Jamesville, and Kimberly Harrison of Jamesville; brother, Mark Lilley of Washington, sisters, Jennifer Marshall of Deferiet, NY and Jennifer Lilley of Washington; grandchildren, Luke Jones; several nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services was held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Jamesville Cemetery with Rev. Larry Lilley and Rev. Dennis Barber officiating. The family will receive friends from the home, 1061 W. Islands Rd., Jamesville, NC. Memorial contributions may be made to Jamesville Fire and Rescue, 1100 Washington St. Jamesville, NC 27846. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Harrison family.