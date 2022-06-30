ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach police seize illegal fireworks

 5 days ago
Grover Beach Police Department has confiscated illegal fireworks from a resident in the city.

Officials say that the resident was cited for possession of dangerous fireworks, which is punishable by up to a $1,000 dollar fine.

Grover Beach amended their fireworks ordinance last year to only allow for the use of "safe and sane" fireworks to July 4, between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Officials say the city will be using a new drone program to find people violating the fireworks ordinance.

