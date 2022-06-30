ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

‘Jesus’ goes viral on TikTok from Utah counter-pride protest

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbcTj_0gQPQ1o400

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As thousands of Utahn’s celebrated Pride month downtown by participating in the Pride parade, they were met with counter-protesters who held up signs making biblical references.

One resident, Noni Blake, was dressed up as Jesus holding up an “I never said that sign” amassing over 700,000 views on TikTok since posting the video.

Blake marched in front of counter-protesters who held up signs that said “Repent or perish” and “Prepare to meet thy God.”

Netflix releases new limited series on FLDS Church and downfall of its leader, Warren Jeffs

Video is courtesy of Noni Blake

Blake’s decision to counter-protest — the counter-protest, stems from years of planning. When COVID hit, he had to pause his plans.

“I feel like with political climate that’s going on right now. I mean, I feel like everyone should be free to believe what they want, especially when it comes to religion, Blake tells ABC4.

He says, Jesus — the person that everyone worships — loves everyone and is accepting of everyone of any race and any sexuality, and whichever gender one identifies with.

Blake says dressing up is probably the best way to protest, rather than yelling with a speaker. He says the signs from counter-protesters make those in the community feel less and feel bad about who they are.

His video now has over 192,000 likes on TikTok.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 25

Cheryl Koehler
5d ago

Every person who lives on this earth is God's child. Regardless of color, creed, religion, gender, or gender preference. Can't we just live and let live?

Reply(6)
8
Davie Martineau
4d ago

Important to remember that Jesus' acceptance wasn't approval. Yes, He extended love and fellowship to everyone, but He also called them to repentance. Yes you have the freedom to live your life as you see fit and Jesus will love you, but that doesn't mean He approves of your actions.

Reply(4)
6
Related
ABC4

Video shows bison attacking family at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (ABC4) – One man was taken to the hospital after he and his family were nearly gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park Monday. Video footage from parkgoer Rob Goodell shows the family extremely close to the bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful before he charges at them. One person […]
ABC4

Utah pig farm activists crash Nathan’s hot dog eating contest

BROOKLYN, NY (ABC4) – Three animal rights activists were arrested after walking on stage at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest as they protested the treatment of pigs at the nation’s largest pig farm factory located in Utah. The protestors — Scott Gilbertson, Robert Yamada, and Josh Marxen — wore masks of stormtroopers and Darth […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

SLC light shows to replace fireworks for July celebrations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – July celebrations will look very different in our state’s capital city this year. In light of increased fire risk and continued air quality concerns, Salt Lake City will host laser light shows on July 2 and July 23 to celebrate the Independence Day and Pioneer Day holidays. The first annual […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
deseret.com

Whistling while walking: Hymns from the pioneer trail

Open up a Latter-day Saint hymnal and there will be a number of hymns that are sung to popular tunes. In part, this is due to the fact that in the 19th century, most hymnals only included lyrics to hymns. Many hymns and songs were sung to familiar tunes. Pioneer hymns are no exception.
UTAH STATE
Slate

Forget Under the Banner of Heaven. There’s Another Show That Actually Gets the Mormon Church.

2022 has become the year of the Mormon miniseries. For this, we can thank audience interest in cults and true crime, as well as a growing and increasingly vocal and visible number of former Mormons, like Under the Banner of Heaven’s showrunner Dustin Lance Black, who’ve left the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and are willing not only to speak out about their experiences but also to produce and direct mainstream narratives that present the religion’s dark side. Black’s adaptation of journalist Jon Krakauer’s 2003 book Under the Banner of Heaven, which premiered on FX on Hulu in April, ties Joseph Smith’s 1830 founding of the religion to its violent colonization of the Western United States and to a horrific real-life 1984 murder of a young mother and her baby in Utah—a murder committed by recently radicalized family patriarchs. Its seven-episode run launched countless think pieces: Is it accurate? Is it any good? Is it anti-Mormon propaganda? In the most prominent example of that last argument, the Atlantic’s McKay Coppins argued that shows like Under the Banner promote prejudice against Mormons by suggesting Mormonism is a sinister “threat to the American project.” The show also provoked a heated conversation among Mormons about who has the right to tell Mormon stories and whether it’s fair to conflate mainstream Mormonism and the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as Krakauer’s book does.
RELIGION
Abby Joseph

7 Extraordinary People Born in Utah

Utah is a land of many wonders, and its people are just as varied and interesting as its landscape. While the state is best known for its Mormon population, Utah is actually home to people of all faiths and backgrounds.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Warren Jeffs
pawmypets.com

An Elderly Dog Weeps With Happiness When Her Friend Returns From The Army

Not only the dog however even you will also be touched by this touching reunion. Watch the emotional get-together in video clip bellow. Your dog truly missed you. That’s Unconditional love. Such a unique love. Happy they have actually reunited. Buddy is a 13-year-old Golden Retriever that spent her...
PETS
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Family cuts ties with investigator in Dylan Rounds case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – There is a growing rift between Dylan Rounds’ family and the private investigator hired to find him. The dissension has grown to the point Candice Cooley is now talking with an attorney to consider their options. “Now that’s been an absolute mess,” said Cooley from her home in Idaho. […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Flds Church#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Man attempts to run over Washington Co. partygoers: Police

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several aggravated assault charges after he allegedly tried to run over several people in a Washington County neighborhood on Saturday. Police arrived on the scene of the incident around 5 a.m. where they found a man with a laceration to his right arm who was bleeding […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
TheDailyBeast

Doomsday Dad Chad Daybell Believed He Was a Seer Who Could See ‘Beyond the Veil’

In December 2019, police in Rexburg, Idaho alerted the media: Two children had gone missing, along with their mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell. No one had any idea where they were. Quickly, speculation swirled—that maybe their disappearances, and their whereabouts, could be linked to the “cult-like” religious beliefs held by Vallow and Daybell. Both were avowed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Daybell had found a small amount of celebrity within Mormon circles for authoring LDS fiction and running his own book publishing company. But both Vallow and Daybell also entertained ideas at the fringes of the Mormon faith—ideas that weren’t acceptable to talk about in church on Sundays. They held study groups and scrutinized the works of “near-death experience” authors who claimed to have died and come back to life with knowledge from “beyond the veil.”
SPRINGVILLE, UT
ABC4

Where to watch fireworks in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Oh Utah, what a beautiful state to call home. But what makes it even more beautiful? Watching fireworks soar high into the Beehive State’s night sky as we celebrate our country’s independence! Here are just some of the many places where you can watch fireworks on or near the 4th of July […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Netflix
ABC4

12-year-old caught with stack of fake bills at Park City Walmart

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-year-old boy was arrested after being caught with a stack of counterfeit bills at a Walmart store in Summit County. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at Walmart Supercenter in Park City on June 29. Deputies responded to the retail store’s reports that the boy was […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Bear Lake’s enormous economic impact on Utah

RICH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Thousands of Utahans will head up to Bear Lake this weekend to celebrate Independence Day.  As waves of people flood the small communities surrounding the lake, they will spend millions of dollars. A survey by the Bear River Association of Governments looks at how much visitors spent last year. The […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Flood watch in effect for parts of southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – At noon, a Flood Watch went into effect for parts of south-central and southeastern Utah. This watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. which means that thunderstorms within the watch today with heavy rain may result in flash flooding, especially in slot canyons, normally dry washes, and slick […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy