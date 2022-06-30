Summer theater program to cap off with performance at Gene Leahy Mall Sunday

With every move and every note, the production is coming together.

The University of Nebraska Omaha is holding its summer theater program for kids from across Omaha, this year they're performing Fame the musical with a final show at the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall this weekend.

"We're creating some brilliant music, choreography and all that jazz," Adian Upton, cast member said.

Vincent Orduna is the director, the Omaha native brings tons of experience to the role. He said Fame, while demanding, showcases diversity.

"You've got to be able to dance and sing but it's also a show about young people from various backgrounds," he said. "There's a lot of multi-ethnicity in it."

Cast member Olivia Bryant said the diversity of the show made for a more inviting environment.

"I feel they're very welcoming here about different people of colors and diversities," Bryant said. "I feel like it's very welcoming for me."

Now as the opening weekend celebrations get closer, it's an opportunity they call one in a kind.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," Bryant said. "It makes you feel like you're marking history cause you are the very first one."

A unique opportunity made better by expanding their horizons through theater.

"If we only work with the people that are in our area or our locality, we aren't given the full range of possibility of what we can become and what we can do," Upton said.

UNO's production of Fame can be seen this Sunday. Showtime is at 8:30 PM.

