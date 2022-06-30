ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Summer theater program to cap off with performance at Gene Leahy Mall Sunday

By Ron Johnson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sNNmk_0gQPQ0vL00

With every move and every note, the production is coming together.

The University of Nebraska Omaha is holding its summer theater program for kids from across Omaha, this year they're performing Fame the musical with a final show at the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall this weekend.

"We're creating some brilliant music, choreography and all that jazz," Adian Upton, cast member said.

Vincent Orduna is the director, the Omaha native brings tons of experience to the role. He said Fame, while demanding, showcases diversity.

"You've got to be able to dance and sing but it's also a show about young people from various backgrounds," he said. "There's a lot of multi-ethnicity in it."

Cast member Olivia Bryant said the diversity of the show made for a more inviting environment.

"I feel they're very welcoming here about different people of colors and diversities," Bryant said. "I feel like it's very welcoming for me."

Now as the opening weekend celebrations get closer, it's an opportunity they call one in a kind.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," Bryant said. "It makes you feel like you're marking history cause you are the very first one."

A unique opportunity made better by expanding their horizons through theater.

"If we only work with the people that are in our area or our locality, we aren't given the full range of possibility of what we can become and what we can do," Upton said.

UNO's production of Fame can be seen this Sunday. Showtime is at 8:30 PM.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Omaha, NE
Entertainment
City
Omaha, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Leahy#Gene#Performing#Musical Theater#Fame#Uno
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KMTV 3 News Now

Ralston Independence Day Celebration returns for 62nd year

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Roughly 40,000 people are expected to spend their Fourth of July in downtown Ralston for the 62nd Annual Ralston Independence Day Celebration. It is the largest Independence Day celebration in Nebraska. 3 News Now reporter Zach Williamson previewed the celebration Monday morning. For a full...
RALSTON, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy