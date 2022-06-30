ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

Joshua Wayne Ellis

The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 5 days ago

Joshua Wayne Ellis,84, passed away June 25, 2022. He was born May 17, 1938 in Martin County to the late Samuel Lawrence and Martha Jones Ellis. He served as Pastor over 30 years at Mildred Baptist Church, Tarboro, NC, Benvenue Baptist Church, Rocky Mount, NC, Battleboro Baptist Church, Rocky Mount, NC, Kirby Memorial Baptist Church, Gaffney SC, Pisgah Baptist Church, Smithfield, NC, and (Associate Pastor) Webb's Chapel Baptist Church, Macclesfield, NC, Vocational Evangelism (2.5yrs.), Interim Pastor numerous churches in 21 years of service. He sang Gospel music in 4 Quartets; Cedar Branch Quartet, Kingsmen Quartet, Easternaires Quartet and Kingdom Voices. He received a BS Religious Studies, from Luther Rice Bible College, Masters Theology, Trinity Theological Seminary, Indiana, and Doctor of Ministries, Luther Rice Seminary. Wayne loved winning souls, visiting in homes and building churches. He is survived by his wife, Judy Griffin Ellis; son, Jeff W. Ellis (Candice); daughter, Terri Ellis Fannin (Rick); grandchildren, Emily, Bethany Fannin, Wilson Ellis, Michael and Madison Prezioso; great grandchild, Halle Moser; sister, Joan Ellis Brown (Travis). A visitation with family and friends will be Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A service will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in the chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home at 11:00 am with Rev. Royce Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Ellis family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

