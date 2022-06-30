ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made after man found shot to death inside car in Denver neighborhood

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
One person was arrested Tuesday after a man was found shot to death inside a car parked in a Denver neighborhood.

Just before 7 p.m. on June 16, Denver police received a call about a white Ford Explorer parked in the 800 block of North Hazel Court. The caller told dispatch that the car had been parked there for over a week and there was a strong odor coming from it, according to court documents.

When officers arrived, they found a partially decomposed body in the backseat. The victim was partially covered by a vehicle sunscreen and a black jacket, documents detail.

Investigators learned that the Ford Explorer was stolen from a Denver address on May 7. A bullet hole was found in the vehicle just behind the rear passenger side window, court documents state.

A Denver Public Schools camera caught someone driving the truck into the area around 10 p.m. June 4. It was ticketed sometime on June 8.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Isaiah Morales. He was reported missing on June 4.

According to court documents, an autopsy determined Morales was shot three times — once in the head and twice in the shoulder area.

Investigators were able to lift a fingerprint from the exterior driver-side door edge. The fingerprint was connected to 30-year-old Spencer Doom.

According to his arrest affidavit, Doom allegedly shot and killed Morales in the 600 block of North Wolf Street before taking him to Hazel Court and leaving him inside the stolen Ford Explorer.

Doom was arrested for investigation of first degree murder Tuesday with the help of the Edgewater Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine potential charges, the police department said in a release.

