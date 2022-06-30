Dodgers hit 3 homers, knock off nemesis Rockies 8-4

DENVER (AP) — Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Cody Bellinger homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers took advantage of Germán Márquez's struggles and early injury exit to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4.

Trea Turner added a two-run double and Julio Urías pitched into the sixth inning as the Dodgers avoided a three-game sweep against their surprising nemesis.

The last-place Rockies had been 4-1 against the NL West leaders. Márquez left with an apparent throwing hand injury with one out in the fourth after allowing five runs and five hits, including Freeman's 446-foot solo drive to center in the first that extended his hitting streak to 13 games.