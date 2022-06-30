ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Smacks trio of homers

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Reynolds went 3-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI on Wednesday against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Making MLB debut Wednesday

Bello has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Katie Morrison of Mass Live Sports reports. Bello has dominated at both Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in 2022, posting a 2.33 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with a 114:33 K:BB over 85 innings across the two levels. He's proven that he's ready for a shot at the big leagues, and he'll get his opportunity Wednesday at Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Checks out of Monday's lineup

Blackmon is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Blackmon is hitting .321 (36-for-112) since June 2, but he will be held out Monday with the Rockies loading up on right-handed hitters against Dodgers southpaw Julio Urias. Yonathan Daza will enter the lineup in Blackmon's place.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not part of Monday's lineup

Peralta is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. Peralta went 9-for-23 (.391) with three home runs and eight RBI over his last seven games, but as is generally a case when a left-hander is on the mound for the opponent, he will open on the bench with Carlos Rodon taking the ball for the Giants. Cooper Hummel will cover left field in Peralta's place.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Dealing with left hamstring issue

Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning. Soto appeared to initially hurt his...
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sitting out Sunday

Kirk is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays. Kirk has played a lot through the first three months of the season, and while a fair amount of that has been as the designated hitter, he needs a day off his feet every now and then. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout and is looking like one of the best pure hitters in baseball -- not just at the catcher position -- with a .318/.409/.512 line through 69 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Begins rehab assignment

Sano (knee) began a rehab assignment Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Sano's injury has kept him out of action since the final day of April, but he is nearing the end of his recovery. Given the length of his absence, Sano figures to play a few games in the minors before the Twins consider adding him back to the big-league roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Reds' Aramis Garcia: Remains in game after all

Garcia appeared to leave Monday's game against the Giants after aggravating an existing finger injury, but he remained in the game after retrieving additional padding from the dugout, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Garcia will try to gut this one out after clearly irritating his left middle finger...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Rbi#Nationals
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Heads to bench

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Though he'll cede his spot in the outfield to Yonathan Daza in the series finale, Grichuk still looks poised to hold down a near-everyday role in the Colorado outfield even after Kris Bryant made his return from the 10-day injured list Monday. Grichuk started in each of the Rockies' five games following Bryant's return to the lineup, going 6-for-18 with a solo home run, three doubles and two additional runs.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Braves' Tyler Matzek: Ready to return

Matzek (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Monday. Matzek has been out since injuring his shoulder in mid-May, but he completed a rehab assignment and is ready to pitch for the big club again. Matzek had a couple subpar outings earlier in the season, but he also picked up six holds, and it should not be long before he reclaims a key spot in Atlanta's bullpen.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' Donovan Walton: Gets look as everyday shortstop

Walton will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the White Sox, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. With Thairo Estrada (illness) landing on the COVID-19-related injured list Sunday and with Brandon Crawford (knee) still stuck on the 10-day IL, Walton looks like he could be primed for an everyday role at shortstop. Walton will make his fourth consecutive start in the middle infield Sunday after going 2-for-9 with a double over the previous three contests.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. And such was the case Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox (GameTracker), though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Rejoining rotation Wednesday

Peterson (paternity) will start Wednesday against the Reds, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Peterson left the team following the birth of his child, but he will not wind up missing a turn through the rotation. He will look to pick up where he left off after posting a 2.45 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over his last three starts.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Scratched with illness

Estrada was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox due to an illness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada was slated to start at second base Saturday, but Jason Vosler will step in at the keystone and bat seventh. It's not yet clear whether Estrada will be available off the bench, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Departs following HBP

Farmer was removed from Saturday's game against Atlanta in the bottom of the fifth inning after he was hit by a pitch on his hand, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Farmer drew a walk during his first plate appearance Saturday and was immediately removed from the game after...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jose Trevino: On bench for nightcap

Trevino isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland. Trevino started behind the dish during Saturday's matinee and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run. Kyle Higashioka is taking over at catcher and batting ninth in the second game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rich Hill: Lands on injured list

Hill (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. The results of Hill's MRI have not been disclosed, so the extent to which he injured his left knee in Friday's game remains uncertain. His initial diagnosis was a left knee sprain. Phillips Valdez was recalled to take Hill's spot on the active roster for the time being.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Remains in reserve role

Farmer (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Farmer will sit for a second straight day as a result of the hand injury he picked up Saturday. Matt Reynolds will man the shortstop position for a second straight day.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy