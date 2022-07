COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Monday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are here with a draft. This is based off the idea that 15 years ago, both Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline were Ohio State football players. So now, let’s took 15 years into the future, and imagine which people associated with the Buckeyes could be Ohio State’s head coach, or a head coach at another Big Ten or major college football program, in 2037.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO