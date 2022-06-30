ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Football: Lakeside's Buxa commits to North Dakota

Daily Jefferson County Union
 5 days ago

Lakeside Lutheran senior-to-be Ben Buxa verbally committed to play football at North Dakota University recently.

Buxa amassed 50.5 tackles, including 17.5 tackles for a loss, while registering 4.5 sacks, 21 quarterback pressures, also forcing three fumbles for the Warriors as a junior. He was a two-way first-team all-conference selection in the Capitol as a lineman and earned conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year accolades.

“Thank you to my parents and sisters for helping me in this whole journey,” Buxa wrote in a Twitter post. “I am very blessed to have you guys making sacrifices to help me get to where I am now. Thank you for pushing me to succeed and for everything you’ve done. Thanks also to the coaches, trainers, teammates, friends and teachers who have supported and guided me to this point.

“Lakeside Lutheran is full of the greatest people out there and I am grateful to be surrounded by them. You guys have blessed me in so many ways and I cannot thank you enough. Finally, I would like to thank the college coaches who have given me opportunities, taught me lessons and created memories I won’t forget.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to play D1 football at the University of North Dakota! I cannot wait for the future and what God has planned for me this and program! GO HAWKS!!!”

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson County, WI
