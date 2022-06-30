NBA Player Miles Bridges Arrested for Domestic Violence

Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman suspected of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a love-triangle-fueled murder in May, is finally back in her home state of Texas. After spending 43 days on the run, authorities arrested Armstrong in Costa Rica on Wednesday and footage shows that the alleged killer arrived in a Houston airport on Saturday. Armstrong—whom U.S. marshals believe fled from Texas to New York after the killing, and then traveled to Costa Rica with a fake passport—faces multiple charges, including murder. When they finally found Armstrong, officials say that she had changed her appearance, cutting and dying her once-blonde hair. According to court records, Armstrong’s bail will be set at $3.5 million.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO