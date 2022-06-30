ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NBA Player Miles Bridges Arrested for Domestic Violence

Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiles Bridges, a forward for the Charlotte Hornets, turned himself into the LAPD in connection with...

www.thedailybeast.com

Related
Daily Beast

Uncle of Parade Shooting ‘Person of Interest’: ‘I Saw No Signs of Trouble’

The uncle of the 22-year-old named a “person of interest” in the July 4 parade shooting that left six people dead insisted that he “saw no warning signs” that his nephew could be violent. Paul Crimo told Fox 32 Chicago that he saw Robert Crimo on Sunday evening and did not notice anything out of the ordinary with his nephew, whom he described as a “Youtube rapper.”
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Beast

Watch: Accused Cyclist Killer Arrives in U.S. to Face Charges

Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman suspected of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a love-triangle-fueled murder in May, is finally back in her home state of Texas. After spending 43 days on the run, authorities arrested Armstrong in Costa Rica on Wednesday and footage shows that the alleged killer arrived in a Houston airport on Saturday. Armstrong—whom U.S. marshals believe fled from Texas to New York after the killing, and then traveled to Costa Rica with a fake passport—faces multiple charges, including murder. When they finally found Armstrong, officials say that she had changed her appearance, cutting and dying her once-blonde hair. According to court records, Armstrong’s bail will be set at $3.5 million.
TEXAS STATE

