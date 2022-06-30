ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolo County, CA

Dixon Resident Identified As Body Found In Garbage Truck In Yolo County

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjoLr_0gQPLR2A00

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The person found dead inside a Yolo County garbage truck on Tuesday was identified as a Dixon resident.

The Dixon Police Department said a coroner identified the body as Miguel Peñuelas.

Dixon police said that they were contacted by Davis police who said that a waste disposal service found the body while dropping off trash collected from the city of Dixon.

Investigators said it appears Peñuelas climbed into a dumpster about an hour before a truck came to pick it up and covered himself with cardboard.

The driver discovered the body when disposing of the contents of the truck at a dump in Yolo County.

There were no signs of foul play and the death appears to be accidental, police said.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

One missing after two teens crash into Lake Solano County Park

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One teenager went missing after two teens crashed their truck into Lake Solano County Park, early Sunday morning. According to a Solano County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road early Sunday. When they arrived deputies spotted a red truck fully submerged in the water and a young man hanging on the shoreline.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dixon, CA
County
Yolo County, CA
Dixon, CA
Crime & Safety
Yolo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Person Found Safe After Raft Deflates On American River

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A person was found safe Monday on the American River after their raft deflated near Rancho Cordova. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says a rescue team responded around 1:30 p.m. to River Bend Park and later found the person stranded on the shoreline. The person was rescued and reunited with the rest of their rafting party. This rescue comes a day after a swimmer was reported missing in the American River near Discovery Park and the Interstate 5 overpass. While crews searched for the man by boat and jet ski Sunday evening, the mission has since turned into a recovery effort. Also over the weekend, three men went missing in the delta area of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers, about 40 miles south of Sacramento. The men had swam out to help a child caught in the current and were swept away. They are presumed dead.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Garbage Truck Overturns In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A garbage truck has overturned in West Sacramento near Sutter Health Park on Monday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of 5th Street and Tower Bridge Gateway. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the garbage truck ended up on its side. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.  
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garbage Truck#Waste Disposal
CBS Sacramento

Father Drowns In Lake Berryessa While Trying To Save Son

LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS13) – A father drowned in Lake Berryessa on Sunday afternoon while trying to rescue his son. At around 3 p.m. Sunday, Napa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a man drowning at Lake Berryessa. When they arrived, they learned that the man who drowned was 35-year-old Marciallo Perez of San Pablo, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Lake Berryessa (credit: Napa County Sheriff’s Office) Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that Perez went into the water to rescue his son from drowning. The boy survived but Perez wasn’t able to make it back to shore and drowned. The sheriff’s office’s marine unit found Perez at 4:17 p.m. This is the second drowning in less than a week at Lake Berryessa, which is located about 67 miles west of Sacramento in Napa County.  
NAPA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Napa Sheriff arrests man suspected in series of burglaries

NAPA, Calif. - Napa County Sheriff's detectives have arrested a man suspected in a series in recent burglaries. Enrique Quiros Ortiz, 26, was located in a car off Highway 29 and Dunaweal Lane on Friday night. He is accused of stealing power tools, jewelry and at least 10 guns in a theft spree around Napa County.
NAPA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cat Rescued After 2-Alarm Fire At Midtown Sacramento Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters rescue a cat after a fire at a Midtown Sacramento home early Monday morning. Sacramento Fire says crews responded to the 2000 block of N Street and found a well-involved fire. It appears the flames had started on the alley side and spread to the attic of a home, prompting firefighters to call for a second alarm. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported. One cat was rescued during the fire and will be reunited with its owners. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Injured by Gunfire, 1 Hit by Car During Sideshow Activity in Vallejo

Police in Vallejo are investigating two possible sideshow-related incidents after one person was shot and another was hit by a car on Sunday night. From about 9 p.m. to midnight on Sunday, about 200 cars were involved in a sideshow that started at the intersection of Lewis Brown and B.W. Williams drives, according to police.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Extinguish Vegetation Fire That Threatened 4 Sacramento Homes

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A vegetation fire threatened four Sacramento homes Monday, but crews were able to extinguish the flames and save the homes. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says firefighters responded to the vegetation fire at the intersection of Persimmon and Pomegranate avenues naer the Parkway neighborhood. The fire got into one home and came close to three others. Crews knocked down the blaze before any major damage was done to the one home the flames touched. The others were saved from the fire. No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Citrus Heights Police investigates crash at Old Auburn Road

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department responded to a call around 4:55 p.m. Saturday about a crash that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to Citrus Heights police, the collision happened on Old Auburn Road at Loi Linda Lane with the motorcyclist found on the ground. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Oroville Saturday

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, Oroville Police Officers arrested a man who shot a victim on June 22. According to a press release, on June 22, Oroville Police Department officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim needing medical attention at the area of Olive Highway at Foothill Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene they located a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
73K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy