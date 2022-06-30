Dixon Resident Identified As Body Found In Garbage Truck In Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The person found dead inside a Yolo County garbage truck on Tuesday was identified as a Dixon resident.

The Dixon Police Department said a coroner identified the body as Miguel Peñuelas.

Dixon police said that they were contacted by Davis police who said that a waste disposal service found the body while dropping off trash collected from the city of Dixon.

Investigators said it appears Peñuelas climbed into a dumpster about an hour before a truck came to pick it up and covered himself with cardboard.

The driver discovered the body when disposing of the contents of the truck at a dump in Yolo County.

There were no signs of foul play and the death appears to be accidental, police said.