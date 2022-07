Click here to read the full article. As many fathers across the nation were celebrating their fatherhood on Father’s Day with loved ones, retired NBA star Vince Carter was filing a police report for a home invasion and burglary. On Wednesday (June 22), the Atlanta Police Department released a police report from June 19 (Father’s Day and Juneteenth) stating that the former power forward’s home had been robbed of nearly $100,000 in cash. The incident took place at Carter’s home at approximately 11:50 p.m. ET on Sunday night while his wife Sondi and two sons were at home and in bed.More...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO