SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least three people are injured after a rolling shootout in southwest Shreveport early Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. on Jewella Ave. near Meriwether Rd. Police say people in a red Camaro and a white Charger were exchanging gunfire. The Charger crashed in the parking lot of a strip mall at Jewella and Meriwether, across from Southfield Grill.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO