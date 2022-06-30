ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Hundreds displaced after power outage at Cincinnati high-rise

By Kendria Lafleur
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25AFW2_0gQPKOfQ00

Residents of a high-rise condo in Hyde Park were forced out after a water main break impacted electricity.

Power went out at the Regency early Monday morning. The water main pipe burst and flooded the boiler room where the building’s electrical systems are located. When this happened, the elevators stopped working, forcing some residents to take the stairs.

Many of the building's residents are elderly. Firefighters were called in to help some of them evacuate.

"It's a 20-story building. We have some older people and they can't walk down 20 flights,” resident Ned Stern said. "People have been displaced. They’re going to hotels, relatives or friends if they have to.”

Stern said he’s been OK during the power outage. Residents say tens of thousands of gallons of water came into the building, zapping the electrical system.

"The garages were flooded and everything was flooded,” Stern said.

Power was still out Wednesday night. Elevators were restored and emergency lights were on inside the building. General manager Jim Schafer says crews are working around the clock to fix the issue.

“We have about 300 residents in the building,” Schafer said. “ Of those, about 80 have chosen to stay. The others have found other lodging at this time. We're doing everything we can to get them back home and get them back in their homes and get them back to being comfortable as soon as possible.”

Restaurant Oriental Wok was also impacted by the outage.

“Our refrigerators are not working, unfortunately,” owner Susanna Wong-Burgess said. “The biggest issue is that we home-make all of our dumplings, egg rolls, everything that we cook here is hand-cut, hand made. We had to dispose a lot of food. It breaks my heart.”

Building management said everything is expected to be restored by the end of the week. For residents, it can’t come soon enough.

"It will be great when it gets back to normal," said Stern.

READ MORE
Kenton County apartment building heavily damaged during fire
New owner confronts old problems at West Side apartment complex
Lebanon man bursts into burning house to save neighbor's dog

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thexunewswire.com

1432 Race street Unit 104

Condo for rent OTR - Incredible, fully renovated handicap accessible 1 bedroom 1 bath condo 1 block from Washington Park. This beautiful1st floor unit comes fully equipped with wood floors, stainless appliances (induction stove and upgraded dishwasher), washer and dryer, top-down/bottom-up cellular shades (black out in the bedroom), coat closet, linen closet, 6’x10’ storage in the basement, and a shared court yard with grill. Enjoy the exposed brick and duct work, as well as the expansive windows. Live in Over the Rhine and walk to great dining, breweries, and entertainment!
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Lebanon, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
Cincinnati, OH
Industry
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

GALLERY: Tri-State Fourth of July Fireworks

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's the Fourth of July, so that means fireworks will be lighting up the night sky!. Whether they're from Red, White & Blue Ash or Washington Park's 4th of July Celebration or just from your backyard, we want to see your fireworks pictures and videos! You can send those to us on Chime In HERE.
CINCINNATI, OH
flyfishings.art

Fish Window Cleaning Cincinnati

Fish Window Cleaning Cincinnati. All applicants will receive consideration without regard to age, sex, race, religion, color, national origin, and/or disability in accordance with the law. Fish window cleaning, cincinnati ohio. Fish window cleaning careers in cincinnati, oh. Fish window cleaning was scheduled to clean our exterior windows wednesday, 10/10/18,...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

440 South G Street,

440 South G St 3BR/1.5BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't pass by our 3BR/1.5BA home located on the West Side of Hamilton. This home has an open, eat in kitchen, dishwasher, updated flooring, an updated bathroom, w/d hook up, utility tub, full basement, front porch, off street parking, 2 car detached garage, and plenty of yard space!! Don't miss out! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise Building#Power Outage#Building Management#Regency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WKRC

1 dead, 3 injured after crash on Colerain Avenue

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead and three others were injured after a crash, police say. Police responded to a report of a crash on Colerain Avenue Sunday around 6:15 p.m. Jordan Akel was driving southbound when he lost control and struck a utility pole. He died at...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Flight cancellations interfere with Independence Day plans

OHIO — While some people are out enjoying Independence Day with family and friends, others are spending the day at the airport as many flights were canceled or delayed throughout the holiday weekend. There were more than 30 delays and eight cancellations at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

The Pristine Pet Spa to officially open in Union Township

CINCINNATI — The Pristine Pet Spa is set to officially open in Union Township on Saturday. The new pet spa will be located at 550 Ohio Pike Unit C in the Home Depot plaza on Beechmont Avenue. Owner and Operator Stevie Leinberger has been providing top-quality pet grooming in...
UNION, OH
Fox 19

Prisoner tunnels through drywall before rappeling down Talbert House

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the two prisoners to escape custody on Sunday remains at large. Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey gave an update Monday to address the escapes of 44-year-old James Johnson and 32-year-old Patrick Thomas. Johnson was taken back into custody around 12 p.m. Monday, but Thomas remains...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Photos: Fort Mitchell Fourth of July parade

The Fourth of July parade in Fort Mitchell generates a day long party in the city. Long before the parade begins at 12:30 p.m., pop up tents and camp chairs line Dixie Highway, and festivities go on before and after the parade. Crowds reached a peak as the parade started, and spirits were high.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy