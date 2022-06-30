Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

-Commentary Team: Tony Schiavone, Dusty Rhodes, and Bobby Heenan. -Mike Tenay joins the announce team for this one as Dusty sits out. This is billed as a respect match as Onoo is hiring people to teach Dragon some respect after their partnership ended due to Dragon turning face. Dragon rocking the all gold gear is sweet! The crowd is hot for this one as well. Lockup and Psychosis gets a take down into a headlock. He grabs an arm which lets Dragon flip out to escape and the crowd pops. Psychosis bails to the floor to slow things. Psychosis spits on Dragon and then hits a shoulder tackle. Dragon tries a leapfrog, but Psychosis just punches him in the face. Effective! Dragon lands an elbow as Psychosis drops down too early. Chops in the corner and a whip lets Dragon do his head stand in the corner which pops the crowd. Dragon goes through his arsenal of kicks and the building explodes. Dragon gets a tilt a whirl into a backbreaker but sets too early on a backdrop and gets booted in the chest. Running clothesline in the corner from Psychosis followed by a dropkick. Psychosis gets backdropped to the apron and then gets his neck snapped off the top rope. Dragon misses a slingshot to the floor as Psychosis bails. Onoo gets in a few kicks on the floor and Psychosis follows with a baseball slide. Psychosis hits the leg drop from the top on a hanging Dragon. That moves always seemed so convoluted to me as there is no reason Dragon would hold the ropes to just hang there for the move. La Majistral gets two for Psychois as does a back breaker. Dragon blocks Onoo from delivering more kicks on the floor and tries a suplex, but Psychosis sling shots out with a double axe to save. Back in the ring Dragon lands a head kick and the handspring elbow in the corner. Head scissors into a victory roll that ends up sending Psychosis to the floor. Asai Moonsault from Dragon as both men are out on the floor. Dragon gets things back in the ring where he gets two off a brainbuster. Jumping Tombstone just plants Psychosis, but he is out at two. Psychosis up top and he hits a twisting leg lariat that sends Dragon to the floor. Psychosis with a crazy dive to the floor. Back in they go through a pin sequence. Psychosis opts for a moonsault, but Dragon catches him with a dropkick on the way down. They both head up top again and Dragon gets a top rope rana. Onoo runs interference again which lets Psychosis hit a top rope dropkick for two. Sonny back on the apron and he accidentally kicks Psychosis which leads to a Dragon Sleeper that gets the tap at 14:21.

