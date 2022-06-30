Great Wolf Lodge offering complimentary stays to families affected by July 4th flight cancellations

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Great Wolf Lodge is offering a complimentary stay for families whose July 4th holiday weekend getaways plans had been disrupted due to flight cancellations.



Any family traveling by air this holiday weekend that experiences a flight cancellation, for any reason, is encouraged to capture a screengrab showing their flight cancellation notice and share it with Great Wolf Lodge via its Twitter account , tagging @greatwolflodge and using the hashtag #GWLRescue.



The family resort will then randomly select 100 families to be awarded a complimentary one-night stay valid at any of the 18 Great Wolf Lodge resorts across the country.



To qualify, the canceled flight must have been scheduled to depart between 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 1 and 11:59 p.m. on July 4, 2022, and notification would need to be been sent to Great Wolf Lodge via Twitter using #GWLRescue prior to 5 p.m. CST on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Great Wolf Lodge will notify all 100 recipients of the complimentary stays by Thursday, July 7, 2022. The complimentary stays are valid from August 15 through November 18, 2022.



To learn more about the offer, CLICK HERE .

