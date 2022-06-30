ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial Winds Down

By Associated Press
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth sides rested their cases Wednesday (June 29) in the trial of a man charged with the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle after a day’s delay because of an assault on the defendant by fellow jail inmates. Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday in the trial of...

www.billboard.com

