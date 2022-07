Good Sunday morning, Evanston. Happy Fourth of July weekend! We hope you’re ready for a day off tomorrow full of sun, barbecue, fireworks and family. The festivities kick off Monday with family games in parks across the city, then the award-winning parade down Central Street begins at 2 p.m. Children 10 and under are also invited to take part in the half-mile Evanston 4th of July Kids Fun Run. Participants can register online or on race day from noon to 12:30 p.m. The run begins at 12:45 p.m. at Ackerman Park, Central Street and McDaniel Avenue.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO