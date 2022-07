Macomb County Sheriff's officials arrested a man who barricaded himself in his home Mount Clemens for nearly seven hours Monday after opening fire on deputies, officials said. Deputies were called to a condominium near Clinton Street around 11:55 a.m. after a woman reported "she attempted to speak with a male regarding his dog when he brandished a weapon and threatened to shoot her," investigators said in a statement.

