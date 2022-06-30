ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Claudio Castagnoli & Company Beat Jericho Appreciation Society In Blood & Guts On AEW Dynamite

By Jeremy Thomas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaudio Castagnoli got his team to a big win over Jericho Appreciation Society in the Blood & Guts main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The main event of tonight’s show saw Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Santana, Ortiz, and Wheeler Yuta beat the...

Drew McIntyre On His Plan For Omos Tonight At Money in the Bank

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Drew McIntyre spoke about his game plan for tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank, especially when it comes to Omos. The two will be joined in the men’s ladder match by Seth Rollins, Riddle, Sheamus, Sami Zayn and Madcap Moss. Here are highlights:
WWE
Eddie Kingston
Chris Jericho
Jon Moxley
Highlights For Women’s Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank (Pics, Clips)

Liv Morgan is now Ms. Money in the Bank after winning the women’s ladder match at tonight’s PPV. Morgan was the clear fan favorite in the match and the crowd erupted once it was clear she was about to win. This is her first MITB ladder match win and will guarantee her a shot at either the RAW or Smackdown women’s titles.
WWE
Tickets For ROH Death Before Dishonor On Sale This Friday

ROH will return with Death Before Dishonor on July 23 and tickets for the event go on sale this Friday at 10 AM ET. The show happens at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell, MA. Those advertised include Samoa Joe, FTR, Mercedes Martinez, Wheeler Yuta, Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham. No matches have been announced at this time.
LOWELL, MA
Mick Foley Reveals His Best Violent Match Ever

During the most recent episode of his “Foley is Pod” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed which violent match he believes is the best match he’s ever competed in. The Hardcore Legend said (per Wrestling Inc.), “Backlash [2004 against Randy Orton] is number one for me. [Triple H] and me at the Rumble 2000 is either two or three.”
WWE
Former Nia Jax Calls Out Wrestling Entertainment Series For Continuing To Advertise Her

In a post on Twitter, Lina Fanene (formerly Nia Jax), called out the people behind upstart promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for falsely advertising her. She used to be set for a match with CJ Perry (fka Lana), but Perry is no longer part of the show and it seems Fanene isn’t either. The event is currently scheduled to take place on July 9.
WWE
Kurt Angle Weighs In On Summerslam Main Event, Says Roman Reigns Needs New Opponents

Roman Reigns will once again battle Brock Lesnar at WWE Summerslam, and Kurt Angle thinks that WWE needs new opponents for the Head of the Table. Angle discussed the Summerslam main event of Reigns vs. Lesnar and more during his conversation with NBC Sports, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE
WWE SmackDown Superstar To Appear On Tonight’s Raw (Spoiler)

Fightful Select is reporting WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is scheduled for tonight’s July 4th episode of WWE Raw. The report notes this was the plan as of earlier this morning. Gunther was not on the card for WWE Money in the Bank but has a lot of support from...
WWE
Bianca Belair on Not Letting Her Defeat to Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam Define Her, Her Message to Lynch on Creating a ‘Comeback Story’

– On Friday, July 1, WWE and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took part in a community service event at Three Square Food Bank in Nevada to help families in need in advance of Independence Day. Ahead of her upcoming title defense against Carmella at WWE Money in the Bank 2022, Belair spoke about the last time she was in Las Vegas at WWE SummerSlam 2021 last August, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship in less than 30 seconds to a returning Becky Lynch.
WWE
Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Great American Bash 1997

-Commentary Team: Tony Schiavone, Dusty Rhodes, and Bobby Heenan. -Mike Tenay joins the announce team for this one as Dusty sits out. This is billed as a respect match as Onoo is hiring people to teach Dragon some respect after their partnership ended due to Dragon turning face. Dragon rocking the all gold gear is sweet! The crowd is hot for this one as well. Lockup and Psychosis gets a take down into a headlock. He grabs an arm which lets Dragon flip out to escape and the crowd pops. Psychosis bails to the floor to slow things. Psychosis spits on Dragon and then hits a shoulder tackle. Dragon tries a leapfrog, but Psychosis just punches him in the face. Effective! Dragon lands an elbow as Psychosis drops down too early. Chops in the corner and a whip lets Dragon do his head stand in the corner which pops the crowd. Dragon goes through his arsenal of kicks and the building explodes. Dragon gets a tilt a whirl into a backbreaker but sets too early on a backdrop and gets booted in the chest. Running clothesline in the corner from Psychosis followed by a dropkick. Psychosis gets backdropped to the apron and then gets his neck snapped off the top rope. Dragon misses a slingshot to the floor as Psychosis bails. Onoo gets in a few kicks on the floor and Psychosis follows with a baseball slide. Psychosis hits the leg drop from the top on a hanging Dragon. That moves always seemed so convoluted to me as there is no reason Dragon would hold the ropes to just hang there for the move. La Majistral gets two for Psychois as does a back breaker. Dragon blocks Onoo from delivering more kicks on the floor and tries a suplex, but Psychosis sling shots out with a double axe to save. Back in the ring Dragon lands a head kick and the handspring elbow in the corner. Head scissors into a victory roll that ends up sending Psychosis to the floor. Asai Moonsault from Dragon as both men are out on the floor. Dragon gets things back in the ring where he gets two off a brainbuster. Jumping Tombstone just plants Psychosis, but he is out at two. Psychosis up top and he hits a twisting leg lariat that sends Dragon to the floor. Psychosis with a crazy dive to the floor. Back in they go through a pin sequence. Psychosis opts for a moonsault, but Dragon catches him with a dropkick on the way down. They both head up top again and Dragon gets a top rope rana. Onoo runs interference again which lets Psychosis hit a top rope dropkick for two. Sonny back on the apron and he accidentally kicks Psychosis which leads to a Dragon Sleeper that gets the tap at 14:21.
WWE
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Live Event in Tuscon, Arizona

WWE has a Sunday Stunner live event set for tonight in Tuscon, Arizona featuring Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. The show has the following card announced:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Carmella vs. Becky Lynch. * Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami...
WWE

