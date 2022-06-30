WWE NXT Star Reveals Injury

Lacey Evans is set to battle it out with six other WWE superstars for the chance to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, but that's just the latest development in a bit of a whirlwind return to WWE for the Superstar. A few months after welcoming her second child Evans returned to WWE TV in a series of vignettes detailing her personal story and the many obstacles she's overcome to be where she is today. That was a substantial departure from her previous Southern Belle character, but sharing her story has resonated with fans in a major way. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Evans ahead of Money in the Bank, and during our conversation, we discussed what led to her opening up in such a personal way as well as the differences between her first Money in the Bank Ladder Match and this one, her change in character, and more!

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO