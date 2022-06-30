ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE NXT Star Reveals Injury

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 5 days ago

WWE NXT is on the road to the Great American Bash, but one of the brand's stars will likely be sidelined for it. Yesterday NXT star Nathan Frazer revealed he is dealing with an injury at the moment, but the good news is it doesn't seem to be a major injury....

comicbook.com

ComicBook

WWE Teases Theory vs John Cena at SummerSlam after Money in the Bank Goes off air

WWE's Money in the Bank is officially in the books, and there is a lot to take in and process from the event. Not everything that happened however made it onto TV screens, and there were actually two different angles for SummerSlam set up after the broadcast ended (via WrestlingINC). The live crowd was still around after the broadcast stopped, and as Theory was celebrating his big Money in the Bank win he delivered a bit of a promo, goading the crowd and insulting them. The most interesting part though was when he took two shots at John Cena, indicating that perhaps the match between Cena is still planned for SummerSlam as originally thought.
WWE
ComicBook

Adam Cole Breaks Silence After Suffering Concussion at AEW Forbidden Door

Adam Cole suffered an apparent injury during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at AEW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view last month. The former NXT Champion was pinned by Jay White to bring the match to a sudden end and was then immediately checked by the ringside medical staff. Up until this weekend, he had remained silent on social media but returned on Saturday with a message thanking fans for all their support — "Thank you so much for all the love, support, and kindness. It means the world."
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Money in the Bank Vignette Was Not for Bray Wyatt

WWE aired a mysterious vignette during Saturday night's Money in the Bank pay-per-view that immediately caused speculation over a big return coming soon. Between the supernatural iconography and the editing style, many immediately assumed this was some sort of tease for the return of Bray Wyatt, who was released by the company last year. This quickly led to Wyatt's name trending on Twitter throughout the remained of the pay-per-view. On top of that, the Olympic Gold Medal that flashed on the screen a few times had some fans thinking it could be the arrival of Gable Steveson. The two-time NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist has technically been on the Raw roster since last October.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Match Order Confirmed

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. ET tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The six-match show will be the third consecutive WWE premium live event without a world championship match but will still feature the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Both of the company's women's championships, the United States Championship and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships will be up for grabs as well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

Bobby Lashley Becomes a Three-Time United States Champion at WWE Money in the Bank

Bobby Lashley won the WWE United States Championship for the third time in his career at Money in the Bank on Sunday night, forcing Theory to tap out with The Hurt Lock. Theory spent the match repeatedly avoiding most of Lashley's power moves, then nailed a Spear of his own late in the match. He attempted his finisher by hoisting Lashley over his shoulders, only for "The All Mighty" to slide off and lock in his submission hold for the win.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Brings Ric Flair Back to Its Opening Signature

The opening signature for this week's Monday Night Raw saw a slight change as Ric Flair's trademark "Wooo!" had returned. WWE had pulled any sight or sound of Flair from the signature last year after an episode of Dark Side of the Ring recapped the "Plane Ride From Hell" and the sexual misconduct accusations that were directed at Flair. "The Nature Boy" responded to the change on Twitter, writing, "The Most Hurtful Moment In My ENTIRE Career Was Losing My Spot. Thank You So Much For Giving Me Back My Dignity & My Life! @WWE @VinceMcMahon #WWERaw."
WWE
ComicBook

Theory Explains His Money in the Bank Plans on WWE Raw

Theory and Bobby Lashley had a war of words at the start of this week's Monday Night Raw, resulting in "A-Town Down" explaining his plans for SummerSlam. Not only will he get a shot at winning back the United States Championship in a match against "The All Mighty," but he also plans to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Lashley responded to the news by planting Theory with a chokeslam.
WWE
ComicBook

Big E Has Good News in His Latest Injury Update

Big E had some good news in his latest update regarding his neck injury. The former WWE Champion took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on the March 11 episode of SmackDown and landed on the top of his head, fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae. Thankfully, the injury didn't require surgery as there was no damage to his spinal cord, but the big man was stuck in a neck brace for several months.
WWE
ComicBook

The Usos Retain Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Thanks To Controversial Pin

Those who tuned into WWE's Money in the Bank were served an easy match of the year contender in The Usos vs The Street Profits, but people are also talking about the finish. WWE's Undisputed Tag Team Champions were there to prove a point and were in control of the match for considerable stretches, but the Street Profits would come back with a vengeance, and the crowd was loving it the entire time. After quite a few close calls, it was The Usos who would get the win after Jimmy Uso covered Montez Ford, and WWE declared them the winners. Ford would immediately run to the commentary team and bring up that his shoulder wasn't on the mat, and that's when they replayed the video from a different angle.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Furious Over Theory's Money in the Bank Win

WWE's Money in the Bank came to a thrilling close with the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but Adam Pearce threw a wrench into everything when he introduced an eight superstar into the match, which turned out to be Austin Theory. Theory had lost the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night, and now he was in the Money in the Bank match for another shot at Title gold. Well, he ended up winning that match too, and fans were not happy with the result. Reactions came flying in and you could hear the boos in the arena too, and you can check out some of the reactions starting on the next slide.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Lacey Evans Reveals What led to Sharing her Story and Is Ready to be a Champion

Lacey Evans is set to battle it out with six other WWE superstars for the chance to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, but that's just the latest development in a bit of a whirlwind return to WWE for the Superstar. A few months after welcoming her second child Evans returned to WWE TV in a series of vignettes detailing her personal story and the many obstacles she's overcome to be where she is today. That was a substantial departure from her previous Southern Belle character, but sharing her story has resonated with fans in a major way. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Evans ahead of Money in the Bank, and during our conversation, we discussed what led to her opening up in such a personal way as well as the differences between her first Money in the Bank Ladder Match and this one, her change in character, and more!
WWE
ComicBook

Bobby Lashley's United States Championship Win Sets Up an Incredible Survivor Series 2022 Match

Bobby Lashley became a three-time WWE United States Champion on Saturday night at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, successfully forcing Austin Theory to tap out via The Hurt Lock. Shortly after Lashley's victory celebration was over, fans online immediately started speculating over what this title reign could mean, and the thought of the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November immediately came to mind. Assuming WWE will continue the Brand vs. Brand storyline that has been attached to Survivor Series for several years, "The All Mighty" will take on current Intercontinental Champion Gunther if both men are still champions by then. Fans started salivating over the possibility of that matchup and you can see some of the reactions in the list below!
