WWE NXT Star Reveals Injury

WWE's Money in the Bank came to a thrilling close with the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but Adam Pearce threw a wrench into everything when he introduced an eight superstar into the match, which turned out to be Austin Theory. Theory had lost the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night, and now he was in the Money in the Bank match for another shot at Title gold. Well, he ended up winning that match too, and fans were not happy with the result. Reactions came flying in and you could hear the boos in the arena too, and you can check out some of the reactions starting on the next slide.
