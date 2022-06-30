ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super 16 | St. Martinville WR Harvey Broussard

By Meagan Glover
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
I'll go in the stores and they'll be like 'oh that's that kid that be on Facebook,' or 'that's that kid that's on social media' so that's kind of like touching to me.
Harvey Broussard

St. Martinville's Harvey Broussard is worth the price of admission.

"He's been just outstanding," Tigers Head Coach Vincent Derouen said. "He's been a starter since his freshman year. He did a really good job for us. (He's a) tremendous athlete and a better young man and person."

The wide receiver posted 47 catches for 1,200 and 12 touchdowns in 2021 as a junior.

Broussard has always been a naturally gifted athlete, but his rise to stardom on the gridiron came quick.

"It's really big because I started off as a sophomore," Brossard explained. "Like when I really started taking sports serious and people really didn't know of me."

And now he's known quite well around the power 5, earning offers from schools like Penn State, Florida, Ole Miss and Arkansas.

The attention from those programs allowing his teammates to shine as well.

"Sometimes, yes, people are quiet kept or best kept secret," Derouen said. "And you know, a lot of schools are here looking at Harvey and they'll then run up on some of the other kids, and I think iif it wasn't for the bigger schools coming in, they will stick to the you just the norm around here. But I think he's kind of open up the avenues for a lot of the younger kids."

And now in his final route with the Tigers, he's in no rush for the quick out. As there's more work to be done for his community

"Seeing the little ones coming up to me and asking me how to get offers, this and that, it's kind of pushing me to do better each and every day," Broussard said. "And my parents been pushing me since they seen the potential in me"

