ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

U.S. Supreme Court ruling expands states’ authority to prosecute crimes on tribal land

By Keith Schubert
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0Hcc_0gQPHmlN00

Oklahoma argued that because Castro-Huerta is non-Native, McGirt does not bar his prosecution by the state, and the Supreme Court agreed. Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that states can prosecute non-Native people who commit crimes against a Native person on tribal lands, a dramatic move for tribal sovereignty that undoes decades of practice.

Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, who is non-Native, was sentenced to 35 years in prison stemming from a 2015 child neglect conviction in Oklahoma against his Native American stepdaughter within the state’s Cherokee Reservation. Castro-Huerta challenged the conviction, citing the Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which held states cannot prosecute crimes committed on Native American lands without federal approval.

In this case, Oklahoma argued that because Castro-Huerta is non-Native, McGirt does not bar his prosecution by the state, and the Supreme Court agreed.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who authored the court’s majority opinion, raised questions about the eastern part of Oklahoma, including Tulsa, being labeled as “Indian Country.”

“About two million people live there, and the vast majority are not Indians,” he wrote.”The classification of eastern Oklahoma as Indian country has raised urgent questions about which government or governments have jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed there.”

Where this Court once stood firm, today it wilts ... Where our predecessors refused to participate in one state’s unlawful power grab at the expense of the Cherokee, today’s Court accedes to another’s. Respectfully, I dissent.

– US Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch

Kavanaugh listed multiple decisions going back to 1845 to support the argument that Indian reservations are “part of the surrounding state” and are subject to the state’s jurisdiction “except as forbidden by federal law.”

“In short, the court’s precedents establish that Indian country is part of a state’s territory and that, unless preempted, states have jurisdiction over crimes committed in Indian Country,” Kavanaugh wrote for the majority.

Justices John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito Jr., and Amy Coney Barrett joined Kavanaugh in the majority. At the same time, Neil Gorsuch joined the three liberal justices — Elena Kagan, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor — in dissent.

In his dissent, Gorsuch praised the 1832 decision Worcester v. Georgia, which ruled state law had no power in Indian country without congressional authorization.

“The decision established a foundational rule that would persist for over 200 years: Native American Tribes retain their sovereignty unless and until Congress ordains otherwise,” Gorsuch wrote.

He argued that Wednesday’s ruling was reneging on a promise made to the Cherokee after their exile to what became Oklahoma.

“The federal government promised the tribe that it would remain forever free from interference by state authorities. Only the Tribe or the federal government could punish crimes by or against tribal members on tribal lands,” he wrote. “Where this Court once stood firm, today it wilts … Where our predecessors refused to participate in one state’s unlawful power grab at the expense of the Cherokee, today’s Court accedes to another’s. Respectfully, I dissent.”

Gorsuch pushed back on the majority’s argument that a state possesses “inherent” sovereign power to prosecute crimes on tribal reservations until and unless Congress “preempts” that authority.

“The Court emphasizes that states normally wield broad police powers within their borders absent some preemptive federal law,” he wrote. “But the effort to wedge tribes into that paradigm is a category error. Tribes are not private organizations within state boundaries. Their reservations are not glorified private campgrounds. Tribes are sovereigns.”

Keaton Sunchild, political director at Western Native Voice, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for Native rights in Montana, said the ruling sets a dangerous criterion going forward.

“Obviously we fear that this starts a dangerous precedent of stripping tribal sovereignty and blurring the lines between the treaties made between the federal government and the tribes across the country,” he said. “This is something that we have long just assumed is settled on between state governments, federal governments and tribal governments … I guess the five justices thought differently and now we have to worry about what happens next with tribal rights, who knows what else could be under attack and potentially stripped next.”

He added that the decision is expected to have a harmful impact going forward. “We will likely see more states meddling in tribal affairs and the taking away of autonomy that tribes have had available to them for decades.”

The Native American Fund said in a statement that the ruling “strikes” against the sovereignty of tribal nations and the consequences of the decision for tribal nations, the federal government, and states will take time to unravel.

“The Supreme Court’s decision today is an attack on tribal sovereignty and the hard-fought progress of our ancestors to exercise our inherent sovereignty over our own territories,” said National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp in the release. “It was only a few months ago that Congress loudly supported tribal sovereignty and tribal criminal jurisdiction with the passage of the Violence Against Women’s Act, reaffirming the right of Tribal Nations to protect their own people and communities, but make no mistake, today, the Supreme Court has dealt a massive blow to tribal sovereignty and Congress must, again, respond.”

This article was first published by the Daily Montanan , a sibling publication of the Minnesota Reformer.

The post U.S. Supreme Court ruling expands states’ authority to prosecute crimes on tribal land appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Congress roiled by U.S. Supreme Court decision revoking abortion rights

Republicans in Congress were jubilant at the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning decades of precedent to revoke a constitutional right to an abortion, while Democrats were equally despondent about what they called an extremist decision that revoked a long-held right and represented an attack on women’s autonomy. The party-line reaction hints at how lawmakers will […] The post Congress roiled by U.S. Supreme Court decision revoking abortion rights appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Supreme Court overturns right to abortion in landmark decision

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established abortion as a constitutional right. The decision by five of the Court’s nine justices will allow each state to set its own abortion laws, leading to a patchwork of access throughout the country. The result is expected to be an […] The post U.S. Supreme Court overturns right to abortion in landmark decision appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights in striking down New York concealed carry law

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York law that made it illegal to carry a firearm in public without showing a special need for protection. The court ruled that the state’s concealed carry law violates the 14th Amendment of the Constitution — a major decision that expands the Second […] The post U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights in striking down New York concealed carry law appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Minnesota Reformer

Upset about Roe v. Wade? Blame James Comey | Opinion

If you’re interested in the single individual most responsible for the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, consider the actions of former FBI Director James Comey.  None of the five justices need be considered, since each of their feelings on Roe were known before being nominated to the court, and all they did […] The post Upset about Roe v. Wade? Blame James Comey | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Oklahoma State
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Supreme Court curbs federal power to regulate greenhouse gases, in blow to Biden

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday the Environmental Protection Agency lacks authority to broadly regulate greenhouse gases as pollutants, siding with a group of Republican attorneys general and coal companies in a major blow to the executive branch’s power to curb climate change. The opinion was a victory for the Republican-led states that undertook the […] The post U.S. Supreme Court curbs federal power to regulate greenhouse gases, in blow to Biden appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

High court could soon rule against hopes for sane gun control laws | Opinion

Against the backdrop of the latest mass shootings du jour at the supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., and the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the U. S. Supreme Court is poised to issue a ruling that is very likely to constitute another assault on gun regulation. Although the Supreme Court has not yet issued its ruling […] The post High court could soon rule against hopes for sane gun control laws | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. HHS chief vows to protect abortion access, but says much depends on states

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledged Tuesday to work to preserve abortion access in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s “despicable” decision overturning Roe v. Wade — though the department’s specific actions will depend on how states seeking to limit abortion access proceed. Becerra said HHS would enforce federal laws to […] The post U.S. HHS chief vows to protect abortion access, but says much depends on states appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Minnesota Reformer

The emerging paramilitary wing of the GOP | Column

It’s campaign season, which means Republican candidates for office wielding weapons and threatening to use them. Here’s U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, looking like an extra in a straight-to-DVD Western. COME AND TAKE IT pic.twitter.com/kwFrT61stF — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) February 25, 2022 J.R. Majewski, a Republican candidate for Congress in Ohio, ran an ad (since […] The post The emerging paramilitary wing of the GOP | Column appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Fawn Sharp
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Minnesota Reformer

Robert Reich: Bans on abortion, birth control, and same-sex marriage are at stake | Opinion

Overturning Roe v. Wade is extreme, but what’s just as alarming is the logic Justice Samuel Alito used to justify it, which puts a whole range of other rights on the chopping block, too.   We enjoy many rights that are protected by the Constitution but not explicitly mentioned in it. One of these is […] The post Robert Reich: Bans on abortion, birth control, and same-sex marriage are at stake | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

The Declaration of Independence

The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America. When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

Bipartisan U.S. Senate deal on gun control met with praise from Biden, Democrats

WASHINGTON — The White House and Democratic leaders expressed support Monday for a framework on gun control legislation that 10 Senate Democrats and 10 Senate Republicans agreed to over the weekend.  The second-deadliest school shooting in a decade in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were murdered on May 24, sparked pressure on […] The post Bipartisan U.S. Senate deal on gun control met with praise from Biden, Democrats appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Biden says he supports filibuster exception for abortion rights legislation

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday said he supports an exception to the U.S. Senate filibuster in order to enshrine Roe v. Wade in federal law, after the Supreme Court last week struck down the case that established abortion as a constitutional right.  “I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade in the […] The post Biden says he supports filibuster exception for abortion rights legislation appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Us Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Court Case#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Al Drago Getty Images#Non Native#Native American#The Supreme Court#Indians
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Senate moves forward on gun safety legislation

WASHINGTON — The Senate is poised to pass a bipartisan bill later this week that could become the most comprehensive federal gun safety legislation in years, including billions in new mental health funding. Senators on a procedural vote late Tuesday agreed 64-34 to start debate on the gun control bill, which would also have to […] The post U.S. Senate moves forward on gun safety legislation appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

Senate ethics subcommittee votes to continue investigation of Sen. Omar Fateh

A Minnesota Senate ethics subcommittee on Wednesday authorized an investigation of a two-count ethics complaint against Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis, and will subpoena two people, including Fateh’s former legislative aide and campaign manager.  The Senate Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct, a bipartisan four-member panel, continued its hearing on whether enough probable cause existed to conduct a […] The post Senate ethics subcommittee votes to continue investigation of Sen. Omar Fateh appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

‘Just say the election was corrupt’: Trump pressure on Justice Department detailed

President Donald Trump sought to use the U.S. Justice Department to create the illusion of a legitimate investigation into the validity of the 2020 election results, the Jan. 6 committee and former Justice Department leaders said Thursday in the panel’s fifth hearing this month. In the weeks between Election Day 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, […] The post ‘Just say the election was corrupt’: Trump pressure on Justice Department detailed appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Minnesota Reformer

What innovative thinking in baseball can teach us about criminal justice reform

Warning: the article you are about to read leads off with a long baseball metaphor. Even if you don’t give a rip about baseball or find baseball metaphors trite, I hope you stay with it as it moves to public safety and politics. Last week, the Minnesota Twins blew several leads in losing two games […] The post What innovative thinking in baseball can teach us about criminal justice reform appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

What to know about Thursday’s public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will launch the first in a series of public hearings Thursday night in the hopes of drawing a major prime-time national television audience. The Democratic-led committee, which includes two Republicans who defied their party leadership to join, has been tight-lipped about […] The post What to know about Thursday’s public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Trump spread claims of election fraud debunked by his own legal team, Jan. 6 panel says

Former President Donald Trump planted the seeds for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by continually promoting theories that he lost the 2020 election through fraud, even though top advisers and officials told him there was no evidence to support the claim, according to testimony a U.S. House committee presented Monday. In its […] The post Trump spread claims of election fraud debunked by his own legal team, Jan. 6 panel says appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POTUS
Minnesota Reformer

Lower insulin co-pays, list prices targeted in new bipartisan U.S. Senate bill

WASHINGTON — Two key senators have unveiled the details of a bipartisan plan to lower costs for insulin, a lifesaving drug that some Americans have struggled to afford in recent years as prices have skyrocketed. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, and Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, introduced the measure in June, after months […] The post Lower insulin co-pays, list prices targeted in new bipartisan U.S. Senate bill appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

1K+
Followers
990
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy