Texas State

Property owners in the path of high-speed train vow not to give up hope

By Donnie Tuggle
KBTX.com
 5 days ago

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday in the case of James Frederick Miles vs Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure. In a 5-3 vote, Texas Central was granted eminent domain authority, giving the company the legal right to force landowners to sell their property to them. Opponents...

www.kbtx.com

Kristen Walters

Texas lawmaker vows to draft legislation to prohibit kids from attending drag shows

One Texas lawmaker has promised to introduce legislation prohibiting minors from attending drag shows and other similar events if it is passed into law. June is Pride Month, and communities across the country are celebrating by holding drag shows and drag queen story times at Pride events. However, not everyone feels that these types of events are appropriate for kids, including one Texas lawmaker who wants to make it illegal for minors to attend drag shows.
TEXAS STATE
Jake Wells

New proposal would give families hundreds each month in Texas

Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
ourbigescape.com

8 Enchanted Rock State Park Texas Boondocking Locations

Enchanted Rock State Park Boondocking can be a bit difficult and while we have a few options for you that you might use both coming and going to the park for this site you may want to take advantage of the primite sites. They are inexpensive for the day at only $14 but make your reservations early. When coming from the West the city park in Junction, Texas is a fantastic place. Be sure and say hello to the manager Clark that John and Laurel with the popup tent said hello. He is a great guy and even delivered Chili to us at our site free. We have learned to our sources that the city has closed this to RV parking and it is a tent only site now.
TEXAS STATE
Jalyn Smoot

Ex-Walmart CEO Marc Lore is considering Texas to host $400B “utopian smart-city” that would rival size of San Francisco

Texas on shortlist of states to host the city of TelosaCity of Telosa website. Former Walmart exec and billionaire Marc Lore is planning to use his fortune to build an entire smart city from scratch. Perhaps his most ambitious business venture yet, Lore expects the city, named Telosa, to rival the population density of San Francisco.
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Opinion: If the Texas Legislature acts on putting an independence referendum on the ballot, it wouldn't be legally valid

The Texas Republican Party's new platform, approved over the weekend at their convention in Houston, in part calls for a referendum on Texas secession to be placed on the general election ballot. If passed, this would allow Texas voters to decide whether they want to secede from the United States. However, even if the Texas Legislature were to act on this proposal, it would not be legally valid.
TEXAS STATE

