Reno, NV

Staying safe this Fourth of July

By Denise Wong
KOLO TV Reno
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As we approach Independence Day, officials want to remind the...

KOLO TV Reno

Annual Pleasant Valley 4th of July Parade goes off without a hitch

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the Fourth of July in Pleasant Valley, they not only put on the dog, but decorated bikes, horses, mowers, quads, scooters, and attire are all festooned with red, white and blue for the annual 4th of July Parade. This is Dick Clark’s first time at...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

VFW 3396 Hosts 2nd Annual Armed Forces BBQ Competition

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3386, 2nd annual Armed Forces BBQ Competition at Baldini’s Casino rallies grill masters from around the country, for some good friendly competition in the name of supporting the Silver State’s local VFW Post 3396. “It’s something to give...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno police arrest five in DUI crackdown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested five people for driving under the influence Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol. During the operation on Saturday, they also issued 12 traffic citations and gave 57 warnings, police said Sunday. Police asked that people always have a sober driver. The Nevada...
RENO, NV
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Honoring the Architectural Legacy of Paul Revere Williams in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Highlighting a historical icon with ties in the Silver State. Paul Revere Williams was the first licensed Black Architect to work in the western region of the U.S., designing buildings in the 1920s through the 1970s. “Black History is the fiber of American history,” Carmen Beals states....
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

No injuries reported in semi crash near Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - California Highway Patrol responded Monday morning to a crash involving a semi truck on I-80 near Truckee. Officers said the driver “launched his truck from the westbound side to the eastbound side of the roadway.” The driver was not injured, CHP said. One lane...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Cause of Panther Valley fire that killed one still under investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - JULY 3 UPDATE: The cause of a fire that killed one Saturday night in Panther Valley remains under investigation Sunday morning, the Reno Fire Department said. The fire on Sagehen Lane was reported about 10:51 p.m. and the first fire truck arrived within six minutes. Crews...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pioneering Reno photojournalist enters women’s hall of fame

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The newest inductee to the Nevada Women’s Fund Hall of Fame is Marilyn Newton, a longtime newspaper photographer who helped blaze the trail for other female journalists in the Silver State. Newton spent 52 years at the Reno Gazette Journal and still makes photographs for...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Greater Nevada Field more than just a venue for baseball

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Less than 24 hours to do a field makeover. “I’ve actually been preparing the field for the last two weeks for this event,” said Leah Withrow, the Aces head groundskeeper. When the Reno Aces game ended Thursday night Withrow and her team started cleanup...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Jake McKinley named Nevada Baseball Head Coach

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Jake McKinley, who has spent the past four seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and has more than a decade of collegiate coaching experience, has been named the head baseball coach at Nevada, Acting Athletic Director Bill Johnson and incoming Athletic Director Stephanie Rempe announced Saturday.
RENO, NV

